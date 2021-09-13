Netflix revealed the trailer of There's Someone Inside Your House, an upcoming slasher that’s part of the streamer's lineup for 2021’s Halloween season.

Based on The New York Times bestselling book by Stephanie Perkins, There's Someone Inside Your House is directed by Patrick Brice, the brilliantly disturbing mind behind both Creep films.

The trailer presents us to Makani Young (Sydney Park), a high-schooler who gets transferred from Hawai to a new school in a small town in Nebraska. As soon as Makani gets there, she and her new schoolmates start to get hunted down by a killer that reveals their darkest secrets to the world before they die. In the trailer, we can see that Makani and her friends struggle to keep their secrets, as everybody has something they don’t want the world to know, such as drug dealing, fight clubs, and hate speech recording.

Image via Netflix

Directed by Brice from a script by Henry Gayden, There's Someone Inside Your House cast includes Sarah Dugdale (Virgin River), Kayla Heller (Superman & Lois), and Théodore Pellerin (Genèse). The film is produced by Shawn Levy, James Wan, Dan Cohen, and Michael Clear.

There's Someone Inside Your House will have its premiere at this year’s Fantastic Fest, set to happen between September 23 and September 30. The film debuts on Netflix on October 6. Check There's Someone Inside Your House trailer below.

Here’s There's Someone Inside Your House official synopsis:

Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves.

