Cameron Diaz has ended her acting hiatus with the new Netflix actioner Back in Action. If you want to see the movie that made her a comedy star, Hulu has you covered. The 1998 gross-out rom-com There's Something About Mary is coming to the streamer. It will debut on the service on February 1, 2025.

The film was Bobby and Peter Farrelly's third feature, after the smash hit Dumb and Dumber and the less-successful cult-classic Kingpin. After the disappointment of the latter, the Farrellys believed they may only have one shot to make another film, and decided to go for broke and load There's Something About Mary with every gag they could come up with. The studio was initially unsure of their choice of Ben Stiller, who had yet to establish himself as a mainstream comedy star. However, when the Farrellys instead floated the also-unknown Owen Wilson, they accepted Stiller. Chris Farley was also originally supposed to have a role in the film, but was in poor health at the time, and had to decline.

What Is 'There's Something About Mary' About?

Close

Stiller stars as Ted, a dorky high school student who gets asked to the prom by the beauteous Mary (Diaz), only for a gruesome zipper accident ("Beans above the frank!") to nip his youthful romance in the bud. Thirteen years later, Ted still carries a torch for her; his friend Dom (Chris Elliott) convinces him to hire private eye Pat (Matt Dillon) to track her down. However, Pat falls in love with her himself and tries to throw Ted off her trail. Undaunted, Ted tracks Mary down himself, having to contend with a number of her other suitors along the way, including Pat, British architect Tucker (Lee Evans), and even Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre, whose name proves unpronounceable to every character in the film. Along the way, Ted gets accused of being a serial killer, finds a truly horrible substitute for hair gel, and has to electrocute a dog back to life.

There's Something About Mary was a surprise hit at the box office; although it opened at #4 in the summer of 1998, it had strong legs and positive word of mouth, and went on to gross $369.9 million USD at the box office on a $23 million budget. Surprisingly, despite its lowbrow subject matter, it was a hit with critics, too: it currently holds an 84% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

There's Something About Mary will stream on Hulu starting February 1. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.