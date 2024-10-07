There’s Something About Miriam was a British dating reality show that premiered back in February 2004. Starring the stunning Mexican model Miriam Rivera as the leading lady, the premise of the show revolved around six men vying for her affection. The contestants battled it out in the six-episode series for a £10,000 reward and a romantic yacht trip with Rivera. The show was set in Ibiza, Spain, and included physical competitions along with individual and group dates with the model. However, what the contestants did not know was that Miriam Rivera was actually a transgender woman who hadn’t gone through gender-affirming surgery.

The entire point of the show was to reveal Rivera’s big secret in the final episode after she made her selection; the model chose lifeguard and ex-ski instructor Tom Rooke as the winner. However, during the announcement, Rivera told him that she was born a man. Immediately, the other contestants started laughing and Rooke was evidently furious. The big reveal sparked outrage among the contestants while also leading to a massive lawsuit against the producers. But the worst part of it was how heartbreaking the entire ordeal was for Rivera.

The Show Made a Mockery of Rivera’s Gender Identity

Before it aired, There’s Something About Miriam was marketed as an exploration of gender and identity. But the show failed to deliver what it promised. As you watch the show, you learn that these men are attracted to the model’s personality. Because they don’t know the truth about her gender, they have no preconceived notions attached to their impression of her. However, during the finale, it was evident that the show was never really about her journey as a transgender woman because her gender was turned into a punchline for the show's big reveal.

The twist was obviously designed to provoke emotions such as anger and disgust from the men for nothing but shock and entertainment value. All of this was emotional for the leading lady to watch as it unfolded right in front of her. Rivera left the show feeling ridiculed and scrutinized for supposedly deceiving and betraying the contestants; instead of being celebrated for her bravery in her gender identity, she was labeled a cheater and manipulator.

Rivera Leaves a Brave Legacy in the Face of Tragedy

After the news about the show’s shocking twist came out, Rivera spoke to BBC News and addressed the blatant hate that was directed towards her. However, the backlash and blatant transphobia against Rivera never really died down. Despite being hailed as Britain’s first transgender reality TV star, she was never able to find work in the industry again because of the negative perception surrounding There’s Something About Miriam.

Even if There’s Something About Miriam aimed to explore a theme that wasn’t common back in the day, the show’s execution did cross a line. After filming concluded, the contestants sued the production company, Endemol, over claims of emotional distress, defamation, and conspiracy to commit sexual assault. The lawsuit caused the show to be shelved temporarily until the contestants settled with the court. However, when the show eventually aired in 2004, the controversy surrounding it affected how it was received. The producers set both the contestants and Rivera up for humiliation. A lot went into maintaining the ruse, too. For starters, the contestants and Rivera were both made to sign NDAs before filming. The stakeholders also made sure to never use any pronouns while referring to Rivera to avoid accusations of directly lying. One of the most notable moments of the show was when things started heating up between Rivera and Rooke, but the producers quickly intervened and escorted Rooke away so he wouldn’t discover the truth.

This whole deception disrespected Rivera’s gender identity. While it’s true that reality TV thrives on conflict and surprise, the stakeholders put Rivera in a tough spot, knowing all that the show could lead to. But that's not the end and its aftershocks were as tragic as they come; Rivera was found dead at her apartment in Sonora, Mexico in February 2019. Although it was declared a suicide, Rivera's husband continued to claim that she was murdered. The docuseries Miriam: Death of a Reality Star about Rivera’s life, her reality TV career, and sudden death is available to stream on Channel 4. Despite the controversy and public scrutiny that followed There's Something About Miriam, Rivera’s story continues to resonate today, highlighting the cruelty she endured and pushing the larger conversation about transgender representation in the media. The docuseries revisits her life and explores her challenges with fame, the backlash she faced, and the emotional toll of her reality TV experience. It also delves into the darker side of reality television, where shock value often outweighs ethical considerations and can make people agree to things without truly understanding the repercussions on their real life.

Miriam: Death of a Reality Star is available to stream on Channel 4.

