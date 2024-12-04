Christmas movies are usually in the “feel-good” category and filled with warm, family-friendly moments. But, occasionally, something wildly unorthodox comes along and flips the script right on its head. That’s the case with the horror-comedy There's Something in the Barn, which puts a whole new spin on holiday spirit. The film melds together the charm of a Christmas movie with the anarchy of a creature feature. As a result, it’s pretty much like Gremlins got spliced with Nordic folklore, and there are tons of havoc in the mix.

The story starts on a normal note, with an American family moving to Norway to stay in a farmhouse they inherited. It’s picturesque and rustic but nowhere close to serene, considering the house is fitted with its very own angry barn elf. Featuring pretty familiar faces like Martin Starr, Amrita Acharia and Jeppe Beck Laursen, There's Something in the Barn isn’t just another gory flick with a dash of dark humor. It equally combines the whimsical Yuletide elements with sinister undertones of Scandinavian mythos. Bringing together what can only be described as the worst of both worlds, not just providing a juxtaposition of genres, but of cultures and creative elements.

‘There’s Something in the Barn’ Expertly Combines Christmas Cheer With Creepy Scandinavian Folklore

Mixing different elements, genres, and cultures can sometimes come across as overkill when it comes to films. However, There’s Something in the Barn thrives on its ability to juggle contrasting tones, whether they’re warm and cheerful or gory and chaotic. The Nisse itself is a barn elf rooted in Nordic folklore, known for being temperamental and a stickler for its set of rules. In a nutshell, no loud noises, no bright lights, and above all, no encroaching on its space. This is exactly what the film uses as the backbone of its horror and gore. From the moment young Lukas (Townes Bunner) befriends the small, scraggly creature, an invisible battle line is drawn. Things get complicated and all of a sudden it’s not just about staying on the Nisse’s good side, but how monumentally things unravel once its rules are broken.

There’s one particular scene where the family takes it upon themselves to host a spirited housewarming party in their barn for their new Norwegian neighbors. The only issue is that it comes complete with loud music and festive lights, which are, of course, textbook Nisse no-nos. Soon enough, the guests flee in all directions as the barn becomes a battleground, and the Nisse uses everything from common farm tools to household appliances to rain down chaos. Even in the film’s quieter and borderline traditional moments, it juxtaposes different elements and styles. There’s a heartstring-tugging moment where Lukas offers Christmas treats in a bid to placate the elf. Unlike any traditional Christmas film out there, the result becomes incredibly unsettling when the Nisse blows its lid, reacting with territorial aggression. It’s a reminder that even during the most magical time of the year, things can go spectacularly, hilariously wrong.

‘There’s Something in the Barn’ Offers a Clever Take on Christmas Tropes

The beauty of There’s Something in the Barn is how it leans into everything audiences have come to expect from a holiday flick. It comes complete with hearty family dinners, ugly sweaters, and festive parties… with a twist. Let’s take the family dinner which, in a bid to honor Norwegian customs includes “traditional” Lutefisk. It is a huge flop, and what should be a touching cultural moment turns into a comedy of errors. Bill's take on the recipe has everyone gagging, and it’s the porridge Lukas prepares for the barn elf that gets wolfed down by his oblivious/strong-headed father. Left with no choice, the little boy ends up offering the botched Lutefisk to the elf, incurring a horrible wrath as a result.

Then there’s the aforementioned Christmas housewarming party, decked out in holiday lights and blasting music. While going all out to impress neighbors, the Nordheims end up breaking every rule the barn elf lives by. The end result can only be described as equal parts hilarious and horrifying. The Nisse rains down carnage, leaving their holiday spirit in shambles. From the scene where Christmas caroling turns to carnage to the hilarious —but apt —misunderstanding where Bill assumes he’ll “turn into a barn elf” after being bitten, the movie cleverly pokes fun at holiday tropes. Overall, There’s Something in the Barn doesn’t simply break the rules of a typical Christmas film, it does so while giving clever nods to both Nordic and American holiday traditions.

