If there is one thing that the horror genre loves is creepy kids. Whether they are caught talking to some unseen ghost or are possessed by a demon, creepy kids are a tried and true method to scare audiences. Now, director Roxanne Benjamin (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is getting her hands on the trope with a new horror film There’s Something Wrong With the Children, which just added some names to its cast, per a report by Variety.

Recently the cast for the project has been announced and it will star Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), Alisha Wainwright (Raising Dion), Carlos Santos (Gentefied), and with Briella Guiza and David Mattle as the titular children that there is something wrong with.

The film is being directed by Benjamin and was written by T.J. Cimfel (Intruders) and David White (Intruders). It is also being executive produced by Jason Blum, Chris McCumber, and Jeremy Gold from Blumhouse Television and Josh Reinhold.

There’s Something Wrong With The Children is part of the previously announced slate of films created between Blumhouse Television and Epix. The first film, A House on the Bayou, will release Friday, November 19 for digital purchase and on Epix. Additionally, the second film in the partnership, American Refugee, releases on December 10 for digital purchase and on Epix.

Filming on There’s Something Wrong With The Children is underway in New Orleans, but there is currently no expected release date for the film.

The official synopsis released for There’s Something Wrong With the Children is:

Margaret (Wainwright) and Ben (Gilford) take a weekend trip with longtime friends Ellie (Crew) and Thomas (Santos) and their two young children (Guiza and Mattle). Eventually, Ben begins to suspect something supernatural is occurring when the kids behave strangely after disappearing into the woods overnight.

