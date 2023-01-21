There's Something Wrong With The Children just released and is exploring some majorly important topics in the horror genre. The most recent Blumhouse Productions film released on January 17th and is available to stream on Amazon Prime. Directed by Roxanne Benjamin, There's Something Wrong With The Children takes the discussion of mental health conditions and the gaslighting trope of the crazy character that no one believes until it's too late and absolutely flips it on it's head.

This film follows two married couples, Ellie (Amanda Crew) and Thomas (Carlos Santos) who have two children, and another couple, Margaret (Alisha Wainwright) and Ben (Zach Gilford), who have decided to focus on their careers and haven't considered having any. The two couples and children are taking a weekend trip to some cabins in the woods to reconnect with one another and relax. The setting offers some cute cabins, serene woods, and of course a creepy abandoned fort of some sort that has a huge, menacing hole in it. Both couples have their marital struggles and are hoping that this mini vacation can patch up some old wounds. Ellie and Thomas have Margaret and Ben take care of the kids for the night so they can have some alone time. While the kids are with Margaret and Ben, they disappear into the woods and the abandoned fort one night and come back acting strangely. Ben is the only one who notices and can see the children acting sinister, but because of his past and mental health conditions that require mood stabilizers, his wife and friends don't entirely trust his judgment. Unfortunately for the rest of the adults, they realize Ben is telling the truth when it is already too late.

Let's Talk Stigma

In the movie, Margaret tells Ellie that Ben has been struggling, lost another job, and has had to go on mood stabilizers to feel like he can get through the day. This causes a pretty palpable feeling of uneasiness around Ben through the eyes of the women on screen, regardless of how much they're trying not to judge him for living with mental health conditions. We see this in a massive way when the children start to act strangely and even murderously. Ben sees one of the children drugging their parent's drink and make stabbing motions, so he points out the strange behavior. Of course when he does, the kids act as if they're just playing innocently or act bewildered by his accusations. Even though Ben is accurately seeing the children for what they are, the stigma that surrounds living with a mental health condition is still high despite it being more commonplace.

Currently, society is probably the most open and expressive as it has ever been about mental health conditions and having conversations around them. Unfortunately, that discussion doesn't mean it is destigmatized or widely accepted by everyone. This film does a great job of showing a character who is functioning as an adult with a job, relationships, and friendships, but still living with their own struggles and how it can impact those areas of their life. The stigma that Ben is dealing with in the film is that, because of needing mood stabilizers for manic episodes, he is deemed less believable because of the medication. Even though having episodes or being medicated doesn't have any correlation to lying or making up stories, that preconceived notion still lives on strong. In the end, when the children do turn on the adults and everyone sees that Ben was right, it serves as a reminder that judgments of those who are learning to live with mental health conditions do not make them less of a credible human being. It's also important to add that the character in question is a male, which is even more of a niche within the mental health community. Men are less likely to communicate about or speak freely of living with mental health conditions, so it brings light to a part of the community that deserves to have a focus as well.

It's Not Always The Women

There's Something Wrong With The Children also takes a traditional trope of gaslighting and expresses it in a new way. Typically, it is always a woman in a horror movie who is being told they're crazy, they're wrong, or they're hallucinating. In this film, we see that gaslighting trope being used on Ben and him being the one viewed as too emotional or unreliable to accurately assess what is happening around him. It's rare to see that in a horror movie as there are usually specific gender roles that accompany different types of characters, and the crazy one is most often a woman. The writers, TJ Cimfel and David White, and Roxanne Benjamin worked together to break out of what you expect to see from men and women in a movie, even down to Margaret primarily being the one who doesn't want kids in their relationship.

What we get with this movie is a more unique twist on the evil kid subgenre, a stylistic title sequence and synth score, as well as a refresh on some classic tropes and gender roles or expectations. There's Something About The Children is a fun horror movie to add to your watchlist.