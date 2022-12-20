Horror fans will agree that the year 2022 served up many amazing horror movies that kept them entertained and engaged all year long. With the year now winding down, anticipation has begun building for what the next year holds, and from the look of things so far, there will be no shortage of cinema gore. One of the titles to look forward to is the horror flick There's Something Wrong With The Children from film director Roxanne Benjamin, who is quickly establishing a reputation for a fondness for the creepy children trope. Slated for a release early next year, Paramount Pictures has today released a first look at the film in a bloody trailer showcasing the expected levels of fright with two tots having fun terrifying their parents and everyone else.

There's Something Wrong With The Children will tell a story of how a fun weekend trip involving two couples and two kids suddenly takes a dark turn when the kids start behaving abnormally. When the trailer opens, everyone is in high spirits, the adults are sharing drinks and discussing plans for how to incorporate fun activities into their weekend, and the kids seem perfectly normal as they play around the house. However, things start to take an eerie turn when the group of friends decides to head out for a hike in the woods bringing one of the kids along. An old trail brings them to discover a dark terrifying abyss after which they decide to call it a day, but unfortunately, the place seems to harbor something sinister which seems to have already enchanted the kid.

By the next day, the adults wake up to discover that both kids have escaped into the woods. They launch a search for them and when Ben finds them, they both jump into the deep fissure. Upon their return home, their behavior gets weirder by the minute with one of them jokingly attempting to launch an arrow at one of the adults. It becomes clear that there's definitely something wrong with the children when one of them sports an evil smile and a demon-like eye twinkle. The rest of the trailer shows the terror, fright, and chaos unleashed by the possessed kids as the adults scamper for safety while struggling to make sense of the mysterious situation.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: John Cho-Led Horror Film 'They Listen' Sets Summer Release

There's Something Wrong With The Children stars newcomers Briella Guiza and David Mattle as the titular children while Zach Gilford (Midnight Mass), Amanda Crew (Silicon Valley), Alisha Wainwright (Raising Dion), Carlos Santos (Gentefied) play the two couples. The film is from the stables of Blumhouse Productions and will be their second release of the year after the highly-anticipated M3GAN. The movie is part of Blumhouse's deal with Epix's TV and like most movies churned from that deal, will be released digitally. Paramount will release the film on digital and on-demand on January 17 and on March 17 it will be available on MGM+. The film's executive producers include Josh Reinhold, Jeremy Gold, Chris McCumber, and Jason Blum. Benjamin directs from a screenplay by T.J. Cimfel and Dave White.

There's Something Wrong With The Children releases on January 17. Watch the trailer from Paramount below: