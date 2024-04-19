The Big Picture Drama unfolds at Lisa Vanderpump's Chateau Rosabelle with staff conflicts and guest hookups.

Conflicts arise as staff members make out with guests and fight, leading to dish duty.

Episode 6 features tensions rising among the staff due to romantic entanglements.

Vanderpump Villa follows Lisa Vanderpump’s latest experiment, an all-encompassing overnight guest experience at a chateau in the French countryside that she has dubbed the Chateau Rosabelle. She hired a staff of people she specifically felt would be the best for the job to curate the best possible experiences for her guests, which is chronicled on the reality series. The staff are also living at the chateau, which naturally leaves room for interpersonal conflict. After all, what could possibly go wrong with twelve strangers living and working together all under one roof?

The answer to that is a lot. After only four episodes, Vanderpump Villa has hit hard and fast with the drama. We’ve seen staff members make out with guests, get drunk on the job, and, of course, fight each other. So far, the catalyst of the conflicts at the chateau has been Marciano Brunette, who attempted to rekindle his on-again-off-again toxic relationship with Hannah Fouch, only to immediately get drunk and make out with a guest. His drunken antics also led him to get into a shouting match with Telly Hall in front of the guests. Marciano’s inability to be faithful for a day sends Hannah into tears and himself into dish duty for the next day of service, a tame punishment in comparison to what would have happened if the Chateau Rosabelle had been in the U.S.

Vanderpump Villa Follows the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump's opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant want of their affluent visitors. Release Date April 1, 2024 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Hannah Fouch , Priscila Ferrari , Emily Kovacs , Eric Funderwhite , Anthony Bar , Caroline Byl , Grace Cottrell Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lisa Vanderpump Franchise(s) Vanderpump

The Girls Are Fighting In Episode 6 of ‘Vanderpump Villa’

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hannah’s hurt soon turned into excitement when a group of men showed up at the chateau. she sets her eyes on the one guy all the girls seem to find attractive: Dan. Hannah attracts him immediately, but soon, he sets his eyes on Gabriella Sanon, who has already shown interest in him despite her current flirtation with Andre Mitchell. Much like Andre, Gabriella has been one of the few responsible people thus far, making her little tête-à-tête with Dan a very interesting shift for her. Episode five ended with Gabriella kissing Dan, much to the disappointment of Andre, who, of course, felt slighted by her actions. Given that Hannah had set her eyes on Dan first, there’s a good chance she might not be pleased by his hooking up with Gabriella, especially when she was very focused on getting back at Marciano. In the exclusive clip, there is a hint that all is not well between the ladies. Check out the exclusive clip from the upcoming episode below.

New episodes of Vanderpump Villa are available to stream on Mondays only on Hulu.

Watch On Hulu