These Final Hours follows James (Nathan Phillips) as he tries to get to a party before the world ends. But, his journey becomes more complicated when he finds Rose (Angourie Rice), a young girl who has lost her father. What makes These Final Hours so terrifying is the manic perspective of society we get as an asteroid’s shockwave moves towards Australia, eventually proving that giving in to hedonism does not provide an escape from reality.

The setting of These Final Hours ratchets up the tension as the illusion of civilized suburban life crumbles, showing us the hedonistic darkness lurking inside of us all. Zak Hilditch's tense narrative ends up portraying James as a philosopher king from Plato's cave allegory. He breaks free of his chains to see the real world outside, escaping hedonistic shadows that provide escape. There is still a price to pay, as waking up to reality means embracing the harshness that comes with it. However, as Hilditch explained in an interview, These Final Hours argues that harshness can be overcome when you are with somebody you love.

'These Final Hours' Suburban Setting Is Haunting

These Final Hours opens with footage of an asteroid entering earth's atmosphere, and we learn a shockwave is rippling across the planet, giving Australia mere hours to live. This places the entire environment in a somehow pre- and post-apocalyptic state. The mise en scène of the suburban environment with murder, sex, and drugs make an intriguing contrast, heightening the unpredictability of every scene, as we do not know if the people we meet will be mentally broken or not. The Radio Man (David Field) is a brilliant addition that uses everyday tech, like a radio, to update everyone on the progress of the shockwave, dialing up the tension with an invisible terror heading everyone’s way.

Equally, the unnamed woman at the party, played by Sarah Snook, who believes that Rose is her daughter, is the physical manifestation of this contrast. Whilst Snook's character doesn't look like she poses a threat, the uncivilized environment adds a glint in her eye that is thoroughly unsettling, making the audience fear for Rose greatly. Her scenes with Rose are simultaneously heartbreaking and terrifying, a stark illustration of what the end of the world has done to this woman.

'These Final Hours' Debates Whether To Give in to Hedonism or Embrace Reality

These Final Hours constantly debates whether people should give in to hedonism as an escape, as it shows James drinking and having sex in order to forget the end is coming, even abandoning his pregnant love, Zoe (Jessica De Gouw). On the other hand, Rose serves to wake James up to the reality that, even if the world is ending, that does not mean one should not be kind. We see how, even from the start of his journey, James struggles to let go of his morality as he stops a group of men from kidnapping and raping Rose. Even if James "just wants to get f**ked up" and forget the world is ending, as he tells Zoe, he sees the consequences of this decision through the lens of the men who have also made the decision to abandon morality. Thankfully, James' conscience wins, and he brings Rose to her father, only to discover the entire family has killed themselves. Despite the grief Rose clearly displays, however, she is still thankful to James for bringing her here, showing that even the harsh reality of death does not destroy Rose's love for her father and the comfort she gains from that in her final hours.

Whilst it is painful to wake up to sanity, as shown in James and Vicky's (Kathryn Beck) breakdowns when they discover they cannot ignore the reality before them, we see that it is what truly makes our lives worth living, as evidenced by Zoe commenting on how the world-ending storm of fire and ash is “beautiful”. In the end, These Final Hours is reminiscent of Plato’s cave allegory as mentioned earlier, with James as the philosopher king who breaks free of his chains. Leaving the cave to see the real world, he realizes the hedonistic shadows were a façade and the true world, whilst harsh, is why we live. Even if we cannot completely help those around us, we can always cling to our own morality.

The Small Moments of 'These Final Hours' Pack Just as Big of an Emotional Punch

Whilst These Final Hours nails it's thematic explorations on a macro level, it is the micro moments that invoke such raw emotion that keep us engaged throughout the narrative. Most of these moments even invoke famous final moments and horrors of other real world tragedies. The opening shots of These Final Hours include the dialogue of phone calls over images of the asteroid hurtling towards earth. These are phone calls to loved ones for the final time to say goodbye, reminiscent of the heartbreaking final calls made by those on the planes or in the towers on 9/11. Even the first moments of These Final Hours makes the point that we are not programmed to give in to hate or hedonism in our final hours, but to cling to love.

A similar tiny moment is when James, rather than go to save Rose from the heinous kidnappers, goes to steal the van Rose had just been kidnapped in. Whilst conflicted, it initially appears James is going to go through with this cold act, until he notices Rose's empty shoes next to him. Childrens shoes – an image haunting to anyone who has been to, or seen in images of the piled up shoes at Auschwitz. A haunting reminder of the cruelties that occur when we abandon morality. Most likely, James isn't thinking of Aushwitz at this moment, but instead, that his true love, Zoe, is pregnant, and he is most likely imagining what he would do if Rose was his daughter. However, this information is only revealed later, meaning the shoes hold a more objective meaning at that moment of James looking at them for the audience. It invites us to relate the image of these shoes to our own real world examples of the need for morality, rather than any exposition we could think of for James.

Overall, These Final Hours adds something unique to the apocalypse genre, providing a fascinating exploration of morality and hedonism. Watching the movie just for the terrifying setting is well worth it, but the film keeps you engaged throughout with tense set-ups and haunting moments that make this a brilliant and tense thriller. It's a beautiful and haunting reminder of why we should cling to love, even in our final hours.

These Final Hours is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

