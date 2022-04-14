A great sports documentary can engage even the most sports-averse viewers with true stories of triumph, heartbreak, and perseverance. Apple TV+’s They Call Me Magic has all the makings of a great sports documentary. This four-episode docuseries intends to provide an “intimate look at the life and legacy of Earvin “Magic” Johnson.”

We've already had one Magic Johnson project in 2022 with HBO's Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty but the docuseries will provide a non-fiction approach to the iconic sportsman's career. So without further ado, here's everything you need to know about They Call Me Magic.

Is There a Trailer For They Call Me Magic?

A trailer for They Call Me Magic was uploaded on March 12, 2022. The trailer shows interviews and clips of Magic Johnson’s rise to fame scored to Sugarhill Gang’s “Apache”. Then the iconic hip-hop track cuts out and changes to the sounds of "My Heart Is Full (Silo x Bettina Bergstrom Remix)” by Norah Jones as the footage is shown of Johnson making his famous retirement announcement and informing the public of his HIV status.

The trailer shows how the announcement in no way ends Magic Johnson’s life or even career as he then goes on to play for the Dream Team, open his many businesses, and inspire millions. Johnson even states that “if you don’t make a difference in the Black community then it doesn’t matter if you win a championship.”

Johnson’s home life is also shown in the documentary, with his wife Cookie Johnson, who he has been married to since 1991, providing regular interviews. Johnson’s son EJ Johnson also speaks about his relationship with his dad.

They Call Me Magic will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 22, 2022. The series will consist of 4 episodes. While the themes and inspirational message could appeal to a wide audience, the documentary does have a TV-MA rating.

We’re looking forward to this heartwarming documentary about Earvin “Magic” Johnson and his rise to cultural icon. His wit and warmth make him easy to root for, whether you were a fan in the 80s or are learning about Johnson for the first time.

What Is They Call me Magic About?

They Call Me Magic charts Magic Johnson’s rise “from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan.” Using interviews and game footage, the documentary charts the rise of Earvin Johnson who was born in Lansing, Michigan and earned the nickname “Magic” from sportswriter Fred Stabley Jr. when he was covering one of Johnson’s high school basketball games. While Johnson was initially skeptical about the nickname sticking, stick it did.

Johnson played college ball for Michigan State and then in 1979 was drafted by the LA Lakers. Magic Johnson joined a Lakers team that already included such greats as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Johnson ended up winning the NBA Finals MVP award in his rookie season. Throughout the 80s, Johnson and the Lakers played brilliantly, racking up multiple NBA championships, often over their rivals the Boston Celtics.

Then, in 1991, the basketball world was stunned when Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV positive and was retiring from the NBA. Despite his retirement from the NBA, Johnson was chosen to play for the US’s 1992 Olympic Men’s basketball team, nicknamed “the Dream Team” and returned to the NBA as a coach and then again briefly as a player.

They Call Me Magic will also focus on Magic Johnson’s activism for HIV/AIDS, with Barack Obama noting how “Magic becomes a role model for those who were also afflicted with the disease.” Johnson also talks about his businesses including his chain of movie theaters. This seems to be a good time to be a fan of the 1980s era Lakers, with the series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty currently streaming on HBO Max with Quincy Isaiah playing Magic Johnson.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of They Call Me Magic?

They Call Me Magic has managed to get a remarkable number of celebrities and experts in a variety of fields to talk about the life and impact of Magic. Earvin “Magic” Johnson himself narrates many of the most dramatic moments in his life. Fred Stabley Jr., the writer who gave Johnson his nickname, also weighs in on his memory of the event.

The documentary boasts a remarkable number of contenders for the title of the greatest basketball player of all time, all weighing in about their experiences with Magic Johnson. Michael Jordan discusses how Johnson inspired him. Dwayne Wade weighs in, as does Shaquille O’Neal. Former Lakers General Manager Jerry West discusses Johnson’s importance to the Lakers franchise and their success in the 80s and Celtics great Larry Bird talks about both his rivalry and his friendship with Johnson. ESPN sports journalist Michael Wilbon shares his experience watching Johnson’s rise.

Johnson’s family discusses their experiences, with Johnson’s wife Cookie Johnson explaining how she experienced Johnson’s rise to fame. Johnson’s son, EJ Johnson, who you may have seen on the reality show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills or heard voicing Micheal Collins in the Proud Family reboot, talks about being Magic Johnson’s son and the experience of coming out as gay to his famous father.

Johnson’s friend, rapper, and entrepreneur LL Cool J talks about Johnson’s business acumen, with the “Going Back to Cali” rapper joking that Johnson can do “no-look passes with real estate funds.” Samuel L. Jackson talks about his friendship with Johnson and rapper and “Lakers superfan” Snoop Dogg talks about the influence Magic Johnson had on the city of Los Angeles.

Former President Barack Obama speaks on Magic Johnson’s activism and how he gave hope to others who were HIV positive. Obama is uniquely suited to discuss Magic Johnson, both as an activist and as a ballplayer, having once had the opportunity to play a basketball game with him for wounded veterans. This is also far from the only documentary the former president has been involved with. The series Our Great National Parks, narrated by Obama, will be released on Netflix on April 13, 2022.

They Call Me Magic is directed by Rick Famuyiwa, director of works including Brown Sugar, Our Family Wedding, and The Wood. Jordan Fudge and Jeremy Allen are executive producers.

