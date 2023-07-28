The Big Picture They Cloned Tyrone features a hilarious trio of unlikely heroes led by John Boyega, who wakes up after being shot and killed, only to be alive again.

Netflix has released a blooper reel showcasing the behind-the-scenes antics of the cast, including Jamie Foxx's struggles with his lines and hilarious moments with props.

The chemistry between Foxx, Boyega, and Teyonah Parris is flawless, and the film has been praised for reviving the blaxploitation cinema in a better way.

In Netflix's latest offering on the altar of sci-fi-comedy-mystery, the streamer has released They Cloned Tyrone, featuring a trio of unlikely heroes who are bent on saving their community against all odds, led by John Boyega who plays Fontaine, a drug dealer who gets shot and killed, only to wake up the next morning as though nothing occurred. The rest of the trio includes Slick Charles, a pimp portrayed by Jamie Foxx and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), together they team up to unravel this mystery of coming back from the dead. To mark the release of the film, Netflix has released a blooper reel, and with Foxx on set, it's a rib cracking affair.

A Trio of Comics

The near 5-minute reel shows the behind the scenes gimmicks that fans do not get to see. This includes failing shot guns, Foxx struggling with his lines with laughs and on some occasions, a straight face. One moment, Foxx is playing around with the mind control chicken, and in another moment his cigar stick falls off his lips causing a ruckus on set. However, chief among all these moments are when Parris and Foxx team up to drive their co-star Boyega nuts with their antics. Firstly, the pair share a laugh in Fontaine's car before rendering a pistol miked duet in an elevator, not that Boyega found it too amusing.

That is not to say the Star Wars alum did not share a laugh as well. In one moment, Foxx got him laughing when he said, "I heard you live in a cul-de-nut-sac." If this blooper reel proves anything it is that the casting for the roles were spot on. The chemistry between the trio of Foxx, Boyega and Parris looks pretty much flawless as gleaned from the body of work that has so far been released and is steadily climbing up the charts at Netflix.

It's All About the Stars

They Cloned Tyrone is directed by Juel Taylor, with Charles King serving as producer on the sci-fi comedy mystery. The movie has been praised as having revived the blaxpoitation cinema in a better way. Screenplay for the film is co-written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier (Space Jam: A New Legacy). While speaking in an interview with Collider, Taylor offered much praise to actors for bringing their characters to life. "They brought the characters to life, the biggest difference is really, it's just so hard to imagine truly what it would look like when you're in a room and Jamie Foxx is inhabiting the character, and Teyonah [Parris] and John [Boyega] is inhabiting the character," the director said.

They Cloned Tyrone is available to stream on Netflix. Watch the blooper reel below: