John Boyega is back in action and ready to uncover a conspiracy in a new image for They Cloned Tyrone. At Netflix's TUDUM event, Jamie Foxx unveiled the first look at his new sci-fi comedy about an unlikely trio of friends facing down an eerie government mystery and it gave a look at Boyega adopting a new look to fit the very 80s vibe of the film.

The first look at Boyega doesn't give much of the movie away, but it shows off what the actor is going for in the comedy. Boyega grew out a nice beard for the role and he certainly stands out in the trailer next to Foxx and Teyonah Parris. From the trailer, he seems to play the straight man to his more chaotic co-stars. While he's not donning a bright purple jacket like Foxx or a stunning, multifaceted yellow and orange getup like Parris, his stylish jacket and sweatshirt combo helps him fit right in with the 80s aesthetic the film is going for.

Boyega has enjoyed plenty of time in the spotlight lately thanks to the new Star Wars trilogy and the various appearances of his character Finn in television shows and in games. More recently, however, he's gotten to share the screen with another superstar presence in the form of Viola Davis for The Woman King. He recently spoke with Collider alongside Lashana Lynch and Sheila Atim about being on the set of such an intense film and watching the dedication of everyone who had to train for their own stunts. They Cloned Tyrone should be a more lighthearted affair with the actor having compared the comedy to another film he starred in, Attack the Block, in an interview with ComingSoon.net back in 2020.

Image via Netflix

Alongside the trio of Boyega, Foxx, and Parris, the film also features J. Alphonse Nicholson, Robert Tinsley, Joshua Michel, and Tamberla Perry. Creed 2 writer Juel Taylor directed the film in his feature debut and co-wrote the script with Tony Rettenmaier. Producers include Macro founder and CEO Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, Kim Roth, and Datari Turner alongside Taylor, Rettenmaier, and Foxx. Mark R. Wright executive produces for Macro with Jack Murray. Despite the release of the trailer, larger details of the film's plot are still a mystery.

They Cloned Tyrone premieres on Netflix just before the New Year on December 30. Stay tuned here at Collider for everything from today's Tudum event. Check out the trailer for They Cloned Tyrone below.