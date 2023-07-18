[Editor's note: This interview was recorded prior to the SAG strike.]

Sure, Jamie Foxx has brought the house down with his dramatic roles in titles like Ray, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Django Unchained, and Sleepless, but the man is also known for his lighter side, bringing the laughs in the Horrible Bosses and Rio franchises. Next up, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star will be spotted alongside the likes of Teyonah Parris and John Boyega in Netflix’s comedy They Cloned Tyrone. Speaking with Parris and Boyega about their time on set with the Academy Award-winning actor, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff delved into what it was like for the stars to work with him and how each was able to bounce off the other during their scenes.

Giving Foxx praise for how he was able to come up with burns on the spot, Parris says that any time she was stuck with delivering a zesty one-liner, the Day Shift actor was there to help, commenting, “He would offer me jokes and I just think that’s so dope. He’s like, ‘Here’s a joke that would cut me down, that’d make me look crazy,’ and so that was dope.” She also had plenty of nice things to say about working with Star Wars alum Boyega, referring to his character, Fontaine, as the cast’s “metronome.” While Parris’ Yo-Yo was “very high energy” and Foxx’s “Slick is what he is,” The Marvels star says that Fontaine was cool and collected, describing Boyega as bringing “a very calm, smooth, just chill energy to the trio that helped to balance.”

Likewise, Boyega praised both Foxx and Parris’ performances saying, “The extroverted high energy from Yo-Yo kind of teaches you your place in a sense, but yet still gives the gang some form of energy that keeps you motivated as you go through a scene. And then with Jamie, just the ability to improv and just to get a scene on paper, but to be able to kind of shake it up a little bit, you know, give us new ideas and just kind of give you the freedom to be able to imagine a little bit more. That’s real cool.”

What Is They Cloned Tyrone About?

In Juel Taylor’s directorial debut, the sci-fi mystery centers around three unsuspecting characters who find themselves in the middle of a government cloning conspiracy. Stacked with plenty of laughs along the way, the title also features performances from Kiefer Sutherland and David Alan Grier.

