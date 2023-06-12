We are in that season of the year when the cinemas are packed and audiences are drawn to the latest and biggest pictures available. In the age of streaming, some of those big releases can come via the small screen as well. Netflix, one of the world's leading streaming services, is set to drop a number of notable projects in the coming summer months, including They Cloned Tyrone, which is set to arrive on the platform in July. In anticipation, the sci-fi comedy mystery has released new promotional posters, and one thing is clear: this conspiracy ain't a theory.

They Cloned Tyrone will serve as Juel Taylor's directorial feature debut, and the film has a few high profile names tagging along as it unravel all its mysteries. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, the comedy mystery will be seeking to hit the perfect blend as it mixes 70's pulp fiction with sci-fi. The newly released posters by Netflix shows the blacked out silhouettes of the three main characters. The shrouding of these protagonists in mystery might be a pointed reminder to audiences of the conspiracy that needs solving in the film.

While Netflix has kept a tight lid on the film's exact direction, They Cloned Tyrone follows a trio of unlikely protagonists who accidentally uncover secret government experiments involving cloning. As the project's title hints, the movie has a serious caveat to it, with all the main characters being Black and the link to government funded cloning, there is an abundance of important social leaning to the project. However, the film's first trailer also offers the strong impression that there would be enough comedy to help digest the important conversations being had.

The Minds Behind They Cloned Tyrone

Despite They Cloned Tyrone marking a first feature for Taylor as a director, the filmmaker is not lacking in experience having worked on television projects like Tweenties and Boomerang. Taylor also has links to the Creed franchise working as the screenwriter of Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. In an interview last month, the director spoke about what has influenced his first feature. “If The Truman Show drank a bottle of vodka, what would the outcome be?” Taylor said about the film at the time. “Me and my writing partner [Tony Rettenmaier] always joked about who would make the most ill-fitting detectives – the worst possible candidates to be thrust into the middle of a conspiracy.” He goes on to add, “I wanted the world of the film to be this strange, hermetically sealed bubble that feels like it’s lost in time.” With the cast of Boyega, Parris and Foxx, Poppy Hanks, Jack L. Murray, Dana Sono, and Mark R. Wright executive produce. The film has Foxx, Rettenmaier, and Taylor serving as producers for the film.

They Cloned Tyrone comes to Netflix this July 21. Check out the movie’s first trailer and new images below.

