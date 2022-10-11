Following the conclusion of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, John Boyega has maintained a steady momentum with projects ranging from his Golden Globe-winning performance in the 2020 limited series Small Axe to the charismatic crime comedy Naked Singularity. In this year alone, he has maintained an admirable track record of brilliant movies including the thriller drama Breaking and the historical action drama The Woman King. The next addition on his list is the upcoming Netflix film They Cloned Tyrone, which will be a departure from those previous roles, venturing into sci-fi comedy territory.

Netflix recently revealed its first sneak peek of the film as it will join the streaming platform's upcoming slate of movies. Before being acquired for distribution via Netflix, director Juel Taylor's script for They Cloned Tyrone gained traction after earning a spot on the formidable Black List (which lists the most liked scripts that are yet to be produced) in 2019. MACRO media was the production company that jumped on board for the movie, led by producers Charles D.King and Poppy Hanks, who also worked on projects like Raising Dion and Judas and the Black Messiah. In the lead-up to this intriguing film, here's a helpful guide on everything that we know so far about They Cloned Tyrone.

Watch the Trailer for They Cloned Tyrone

The first trailer was released on September 24, 2022, during Netflix's TUDUM event. It cold opens with a scene featuring Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx's characters in an elevator. Despite holding guns, an amusing moment is shared between Parris and Foxx's characters who break out into singing Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down". The trio is then shown breaking into a scientific facility that only scratches the surface of a major conspiracy that is endangering a Black neighborhood with experiments, kidnappings, and surveillance. Besides the serious mystery at the center of the movie, the story promises some major laughs along the way with the main trio's dynamic.

When Does They Cloned Tyrone Come Out and Where Can I Watch It?

The R-rated sci-fi comedy is set to be released on Netflix with a current release date of December 30, 2022. However, the teaser trailer just says the film is coming soon, which suggests that the movie might be pushed back to another date in 2023 that is still yet to be announced. The film will exclusively be streaming only on Netflix with no current mentioned plans of being released in cinemas.

Related:John Boyega on 'Breaking,' 'Attack the Block 2,' and His Work/Life Balance

What Is They Cloned Tyrone About?

When Boyega was first cast in 2019, the film was described as "Friday meets Get Out", which highlights its comedic tone mixed with harrowing mystery and potential commentary on the experiences of the Black community. The interesting and very concise official synopsis from Netflix is as follows:

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy.

However, the extended official synopsis delves deeper into the teased mystery that is already captured in the film's own title.

A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed. He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government-backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair, but decides he needs to stand up to these white institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood.

When and Where Was They Cloned Tyrone Filmed?

Principal photography for the film began in November 2020 and filming ran until the end of January 2021. Filming took place primarily in Blackhall Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of They Cloned Tyrone?

As mentioned, John Boyega will lead the film as Tyrone Fontaine after replacing Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), who was previously attached to star in the role. The main trio of characters includes Yo-Yo, who will be played by Parris, who recently made her MCU debut as the grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision and will be a major part of The Marvels. Starring as Slick Charles, Foxx completes the lead trio and serves as a producer of the movie after starring in his recent Netflix films Day Shift and Project Power. Another big-name actor on the cast is Kiefer Sutherland (24), whose role is currently undisclosed. Other cast members include J. Alphonse Nicholson (P-Valley) as Isaac, Tamberla Perry (APB) as Biddy, and Megan Sousa (Beats) as Ree-Ree.

This film will be the feature directorial debut of Juel Taylor, who is known for writing the screenplays of Creed II and Space Jam: A New Legacy. Taylor also co-writes the film with his frequent collaborator Tony Rettenmaier. The cinematography is done by Ken Seng who worked on films like Deadpool, Project X, and Terminator: Dark Fate. The film's music is composed by Pierre Charles, whose recent music work was used in Inventing Anna, Euphoria, and Bridgerton. Besides Taylor, Rettenmaier, Foxx, and MACRO Media, the film's producers also include Charles D. King, Stephen "Dr" Love, and Datari Turner.