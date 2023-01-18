Netflix announced that They Cloned Tyrone is coming to the streamer this July. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, They Cloned Tyrone is Juel Taylor's directorial feature debut.

Mixing sci-fi with 70s pulp fiction, They Cloned Tyrone follows a trio of unlikely protagonists who accidentally uncover secret government experiments involving cloning. While Netflix has kept the lid shut on the project, the first trailer revealed the movie wouldn’t be your average mystery story. In fact, everything about They Clone Tyrone promises a trippy journey infused with social commentary. That’s because not only the trio of protagonists is all Black, but it seems like the government conspiracy they are dismantling involves the cloning of Black people.

While the theme behind They Clone Tyrone is serious, the trailer and images tease this action flick doubles down on the comedy. From hairstyles to clothing, it feels like Taylor’s first feature uses a stereotypical version of the 70s to genre-bend audience expectations. And the fact most of the trailer is just the trio of protagonists singing in an elevator tells us everyone is along for a weirdly delicious blast from the past.

Image via Netflix

Who Is Involved with They Cloned Tyrone?

While They Cloned Tyrone marks Taylor's first feature as a director, the filmmaker has previous experience in TV (Tweenties, Boomerang) and as the screenwriter of Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. For They Clone Tyrone, Taylor joined forces with Tony Rettenmaier for the script, reprising their roles on 2021's sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy. Poppy Hanks, Jack L. Murray, Dana Sono, and Mark R. Wright executive produce They Cloned Tyrone, and Foxx, Rettenmaier, and Taylor serve as producers for the film.

Last year, Foxx starred in another Netflix original film, Day Shift, where the star took up the role of a vampire killer. As for Boyega, he recently showed up in the real-life drama Breaking and the historical action flick The Woman King. The Star Wars alum is also working on an Attack the Block sequel. Finally, Parris kept busy last year with the production of Marvel Studios’s The Marvels, where she’ll replay the role of Monica Rambeau, a part that’s been hers since WandaVision.

They Cloned Tyrone comes to Netflix this July 21. Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below.