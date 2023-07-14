Though there is nothing more agonizing than re-litigating the disaster that was the closing chapter of the trilogy in the recent Star Wars films, the one thing that still must be said is that John Boyega deserved far better in so many regards. With some distance from it now, it is clear that he was one of the few positives to come out of the experience and has since gone on to do work in films that are far more deserving of his talents. Whether it was his part in the spectacular series of films from Steve McQueen that was Small Axe or, even more recently, his supporting role in last year’s stunning action epic The Woman King, Boyega has shown he is a bold performer who brings countless benefits to any work he is a part of.

This is also true of They Cloned Tyrone, a mystery thriller for Netflix that serves as a throwback to both Blaxploitation films on a visual level and others like John Carpenter’s classic They Live on a thematic one. Though this film isn’t quite as propulsive and pointed as many of the reference points it is drawing from, with one closing twist almost dooming an experience prone to dragging, the sheer presence of Boyega and a frequently sharp story make it good fun. While it is not the first or even the most secretive film of the year to require a great deal of caution in terms of discussing its plot, it is still one that is best experienced with as little information about what actually happens in it as possible. The basics of the trailer lays out much of the broad strokes in a way that allows for plenty of inferences about what is taking place and the title tells you that there will be cloning involved. The characters caught up in this conspiracy are the lonesome hustler Fontaine (Boyega), the snarky pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), and the street-smart sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) who form an unlikely trio to get to the bottom of what is going on by literally plunging into the depths under the city via various elevators they discover hidden in unexpected places.

'They Cloned Tyrone' Is Best When It Lets Loose

On the surface, this sounds like a winning premise that could give the talented actors room to play around with their characters. In most regards, this holds true as we see the distinct band of sleuths get up to various shenanigans as they discover there are some dark secrets part of the very fabric of their lives. Some moments recall the recently released series I’m a Virgo in how it turns its attention to advertising and consumerism as being worthy of skepticism, though in a manner that ends up being a bit more regressive. However, that is not the biggest thing holding the film back from being as great as it could have been. The hangups come in the construction of the conspiracy as we accompany our characters from place to place, discovering some occasional nuggets of information on the way though in a manner that can feel tedious rather than thrilling. There will be some occasional twists only for it to stop short of being quite as audacious as it could have been. It starts to come dangerously close to being like a series of “and then” statements in a story except with each thing sounding similar to what had just preceded it. The films this one is drawing from felt alive and unpredictable, something it doesn’t always quite reach despite the great work being done by its cast.

When it does pick up, it is fun, but it still could have been more energetic in the journey to get there. The salvation to even its weakest moments is Boyega. No matter what situation his character finds himself in, the actor's presence just makes it impossible to look away from. An early moment of tension when Fontaine is out smoking in his car, illuminated by pink neon lights in a way that gave me a brief flashback to another Netflix release in the more patient and potent Copenhagen Cowboy, Boyega just commands the camera. The quiet before the storm in this moment draws us in because of the power he has as a performer, speaking volumes with just his eyes or the way he will prepare himself for the violence to come. Even as his fellow stars are each solid, it is Boyega who soars once again. Whatever the scene demands of him, he always rises to the occasion. He is the type of performer who never overplays things, capturing the sadness in silence just as he will in an outburst at an unexpectedly grim revelation when Fontaine uncovers a particularly painful truth. Both the humor and heart of the film only work because of his more reserved performance as he grounds everything in the everyday struggles of the character just trying to survive.

The Flaws of ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Are Smoothed Over by Boyega

After what was generally more of a romp takes a darker turn and the stakes get personal for Fontaine, the story can start to feel a little shaky. Still, even when the film throws in a largely unnecessary and potentially misguided twist that grinds everything to even more of a halt, it is Boyega who keeps the film on track. What nearly derailed it is not that it takes a big swing, as that could have benefited the story had it come earlier, but it feels tacked on at the end rather than baked into the film overall. We get a whole lot of exposition that waves away any complications a bit too neatly when what is happening ought to have been explored more deeply. That we remain invested is a testament to Boyega as he proves once more he is capable of making good films that are greater than the sum of their parts. It cements his status as one of those actors who makes any project he is attached to one worth seeking out with They Cloned Tyrone being on the better end of a career with so much promise ahead.

Rating: B

They Cloned Tyrone is on Netflix starting July 21.