During Netflix's global fan event TUDUM, the first official trailer for Juel Taylor's directorial debut They Cloned Tyrone dropped, starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. The movie is a genre-bending sci-fi thriller that has the feel of a '70s pulp spy flick, which finds an unlikely trio hot on the trail of nefarious government experiments.

The trailer begins with Slick Charles (Foxx), Fontaine (Boyega) and Yo-Yo (Parris) dressed to the nines, silently riding an elevator together. It's a seemingly uncomfortable situation, and we get the feeling these three aren't typically hanging out with one another, when Slick lifts a gun to his lips and begins to croon Mary J. Blige's "I'm Goin' Down." The tension is softened some when Yo-Yo joins in, but Fontaine is unamused. At this point we're under the impression that this is a comedy, but when the elevator doors open all shady government chaos breaks loose.

Set to The Gap Band's "You Dropped A Bomb On Me," They Cloned Tyrone hits the ground running when the three of them stumble onto a sterilized laboratory with vials and beakers of presumably dangerous chemicals bubbling. An unsuspecting lab assistant who's "just trying to collect an hourly paycheck," is caught unaware by them, as Fontaine interrogates him for information. When asked who they are, the ones conducting the experiments, the assistant ominously says, "we're everywhere." Screens of surveillance, people strapped to chairs in some A Clockwork Orange-type experiments, and a man jotting official notes on his official pad, transcribing a tapped phone call flash across the screen.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Woman King’s John Boyega, Lashana Lynch, and Sheila Atim on Why It Was Important to do Their Own Stunts

It turns out the trio have found themselves in the "major leagues," up against the U.S. government who's conducting heinous experiments on people. After finding a cloned body, Yo-Yo insists they expose whatever's going on, but Slick isn't too eager to get involved. While we don't know much about them, Foxx makes it clear in the trailer that they aren't detectives, so how they ended up discovering this mess is yet to be determined. Regardless, they enlist the help of friends to get to the bottom of it all. Unfortunately for these sleuths, it appears this conspiracy has gotten out of hand as hundreds of pod-like things are revealed before the trailer ends.

They Cloned Tyrone marks Foxx's second recent Netflix original film after Day Shift, opposite Dave Franco, and is one of many of the actor's upcoming projects including Brad Furman's action thriller Tin Soldier with Robert De Niro and Scott Eastwood. Boyega most recently played King Ghezo in the historical drama The Woman King starring Viola Davis, currently in theaters now, and will be reprising his role as Moses in Attack the Block 2, a revisit to his first-ever feature role. Parris has been busy within the MCU after taking on the role of Monica Rambeau in Disney+'s miniseries WandaVision. She'll be reprising that Super Hero role alongside Brie Larson and Iman Vellani in Nia DaCosta's upcoming sequel The Marvels.

Taylor directed and co-wrote They Cloned Tyrone with Tony Rettenmaier, reuniting the duo after they worked on 2021's sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy together. Taylor also penned the screenplay for Creed II, starring Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone. Poppy Hanks, Jack L. Murray, Dana Sono and Mark R. Wright executive produce, and Foxx, Rettenmaier and Taylor serve as producers for the film.

There's currently no release date for when They Cloned Tyrone will premiere on Netflix. You can watch the trailer below: