Get ready for one of the most unconventional comedies of the summer, when Netflix releases their science fiction adventure starring some of the biggest stars of the past couple of years. A new trailer has been released for They Cloned Tyrone, a story that will feature performances from John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx. The movie will see the three characters involved in a conspiracy bigger than anything they could've imagined, and it will be up to them to get to the bottom of it before it's too late. Fortunately, they look like they have enough skills to bring the truth to light.

Fontaine (Boyega), Yo-Yo (Parris) and Slick Charles (Foxx) know the government is secretly working on conducting experiments on people. While they don't know the reason behind it, the first teaser for the film made it clear that they can be a very functional team if they manage to see past their differences. Juel Taylor sat behind the camera for the project, introducing the trio of new heroes while setting the stage for the conspiracy they must unravel. No one will be safe when the government's secrets are revealed in a new comedy that promises to blend its stars' charisma with a futuristic concept.

This wouldn't be the first time the main cast of They Cloned Tyrone got in trouble with extraordinary concepts, as Teyonah Parris is currently making a statement with her role as Captain Monica Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the other hand, John Boyega became iconic when he ventured into a galaxy far, far away during the Star Wars sequel trilogy. And when everything seemed to be going well for Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield), Jamie Foxx's Electro was there to ruin his day, destroying Times Square in a full demonstration of his power.

The Amazing Jamie Foxx

While audiences might be excited to see yet another entertaining performance from the legendary actor, it's important to remember that Jamie Foxx currently finds himself in a delicate state of health. The incredible performer has starred in multiple Academy Award-nominated movies, such as Django Unchained, letting the world know how talented he actually is. Hopefully, the star from The Soloist can recover soon, so he can continue to share his wonderful gift with the fans that have come to love his work over the course of three decades.

