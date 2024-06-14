The Big Picture Filming for They Follow hasn't started, but star Maika Monroe promises a sequel that's bigger, darker, and more twisted than the first.

David Robert Mitchell, the genius behind It Follows, is returning as director for the horror sequel.

Monroe describes the role as "incredibly challenging."

A seasoned vet in the art of keeping her upcoming projects tight-lipped, Maika Monroe might not be able to tell us much about They Follow, the sequel to 2015’s trauma-inducing horror flick It Follows, but she’s hitting us with the tidbits that matter. Has filming begun yet? “No,” Monroe told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff during a recent installment of Collider Ladies Night during which the pair primarily spoke about Longlegs, the soon-to-be-released Oz Perkins-helmed horror film in which she stars opposite Nicolas Cage.

The actress also answered Nemiroff’s query about returning cast members with a “You’ll find out probably soon enough,” and says that audiences will “100%” get something new with the next chapter in David Robert Mitchell’s franchise. What can she confirm though? Monroe teases that, having already read the script for They Follow, audiences are in for the ride of their lives as the sequel is “Bigger and darker and more fucked up” than the already twisted movie that came before it.

“But as you know with the first film, I'm not taking any credit in this, David is brilliant. I mean, he is brilliant. The whole movie transformed at that point. It was changing the game in the genre, and he wouldn't ever make a sequel if he didn't think it was going to top it. He's very specific, turns down so many… He just knows what he wants to do and what he wants to make. I mean, at first I'm like, “Oh, a sequel? Where are we going to go here?” And I read it, and it's just so fucking good. It's so good. I'm so excited. I think where you'll meet Jay at this point is maybe not what's expected, but it's so cool. It's just, of course, as everyone says for sequels, literally, though, is just bigger and darker and more fucked up. Reading it was the craziest thing ever.”

‘They Follow’ Will Be Both Rewarding And Challenging

Close

Although Monroe can’t reveal any more details about where audiences will pick back up with her character when the sequel drops, she adds,

“I am so excited for this role. It's been a long time since I've been this excited to delve into something. There's a lot there to play with, and I think it's going to be incredibly challenging, for sure, but so fulfilling. Working with David, I can't wait.”

While you wait for more information to arrive surrounding the plot, casting, and release date for They Follow, be sure to stream its predecessor, It Follows, now on Netflix, and catch Monroe opposite Cage in Longlegs when it creeps into theaters on July 12.

It Follows After carefree teenager Jay (Maika Monroe) sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh (Jake Weary), for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay's friends don't believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself. Release Date March 15, 2015 Director David Robert Mitchell Cast Bailey Spry , Carollette Phillips , Loren Bass , Keir Gilchrist , Maika Monroe , Lili Sepe Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers David Robert Mitchell Studio RADiUS-TWC Tagline One of the most striking American horror films in years. Expand

Watch On Netfix