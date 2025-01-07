The Battle of Stalingrad is considered the largest and bloodiest combat in history. One of the most essential battles of World War II, it pitted Hitler's troops against Stalin's resistance soldiers as the Axis powers attempted to expand eastwards. The sheer numbers—millions of soldiers with over a million casualties—and individual and group stories have been a magnet for filmmakers. German Director Joseph Wilsmaier chose to focus his 1993 war film Stalingrad on the Axis soldiers' unraveling of declining morale against the backdrop of the horrors of war. Frank Wisbar made Stalingrad: Dogs, Do You Want to Live Forever? to explore survival, even if it meant disobeying out-of-touch authority. The title references a historical quote attributed to Frederick the Great: "You cursed rascals, do you want to live forever?" Meanwhile, Enemy at the Gates completely misreads the theater, failing miserably by attempting to toy with historical reality and embracing melodramatic liberties that dilute the significance of the event.

Sergei Bondarchuk's 1975 version of the grand battle They Fought for Their Country remains the best portrayal of the Battle of Stalingrad. It narrates the historical battle with an authenticity that takes viewers back to the 1940s, immersing them in the soldiers' experiences. The film paints the camaraderie, bloodshed, and undying human spirit with honesty, and its secret weapon, you might ask? They Fought for Their Country featured actual veterans, led by Bonderchuk himself, as crew and cast.

'They Fought For Their Country' Is a Gripping Tale of Survival and Sacrifice

Adapted from a novel by Mikhail Sholokhov, who held the line at Stalingrad, They Fought for Their Country tells the story of a weary, retreating platoon of Soviet soldiers who are ordered to defend their territory by fending off the powerful Axis attacks until they receive reinforcements. The first frame of the soldiers shows war's ability to isolate. The soldiers march on a desolate dirt road that sends chills of horrors ahead down the spine. Soon, the film reveals its main protagonists, including soldiers Peter (Vasily Shukshin), Ivan (Sergei Bondarchuk), Nikolai (Vyacheslav Tikhonov), and Alexander (Georgi Burkov), who are also friends.

Through the characters, Bondarchuk transforms a war zone—he makes you laugh with the soldiers as they jest and marvel at their deepest humanity, like when you see Peter and Ivan share the very butt of a cigarette. He shocks with the horrors of war, capturing harrowing scenes, but does not overdramatize them more than is necessary. They Fought For Their Country is a film that can be best summed up by Tikhonov's character, who, despite a gruesome injury that impairs his movement, hearing, and speech, rejoins the troops, stating amid great difficulty, "I came back to fight shoulder-to-shoulder with my comrades."

The film's battle scenes are sprawling, portraying war as chaotic, personal, and tragic. Without mechanized equipment other than their rifles, the platoon faces the better-armed Axis soldiers with valor and collective pride. They take down planes and raze tankers, even if it is the last action a dying soldier takes. An emotional piece about patriots defending their land from colonization, the film offers a nuanced portrayal that avoids the propagandist tag, even with the Axis soldiers remaining faceless in the film. To audiences, the Soviet platoon could be of any nationality, and we'd still root for them. Beyond its battles, They Fought For Their Country explores what its soldiers do to survive war's other challenges, like securing food and navigating intimate personal feelings, such as yearning for their families.

'They Fought For Their Country's Realism Hits Hard