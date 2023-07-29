The Big Picture Bad news for horror fans: Blumhouse's new project They Listen has been delayed until August 30, 2024, giving us a longer wait.

Bad news, horror fans - you'll have to wait another year to see Blumhouse's latest project, They Listen. Previously scheduled to drop this summer, the horror film has been pushed back to August 30, 2024.

Back in December, They Listen was scheduled to come out August 25, 2023. However, amidst a full-on reshuffling of Sony's film schedule that saw Spider-villain spinoff Kraven the Hunter pushed out of this fall to next year, and action blockbusters Bad Boys 4 and Venom 3 set to headline next summer. The hotly-anticipated animated sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse was knocked off the schedule entirely, and was pushed back a full year, to the tail-end of the summer season. However, horror has been a hot commodity at the box office as of late, so don't write August off as a cinematic dumping ground.

The Impressive Team Behind They Listen

They Listen's plot has been kept under wraps; all we know of it is that it will be another horror thriller from the Blumhouse fright factory, and that it boasts an impressive creative team. It will be written and directed by Chris Weitz, who has an extensive Hollywood resume. After co-directing American Pie, Down to Earth, and About a Boy with his brother, Paul Weitz, he went solo to direct the fantasy feature The Golden Compass. He subsequently directed Twilight: New Moon and Operation Finale, and scripted Rogue One, The Mountain Between Us, and the upcoming Gareth Roberts sci-fi thriller The Creator. They Listen will be his first foray into horror.

The film will star Katherine Waterston (Inherent Vice), John Cho (Cowboy Bebop), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking), Havana Rose Liu (Bottoms), and Keith Carradine (Deadwood). Weitz, Jordan Blum, and Andrew Miano will produce; Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, and Paul Davis will executive produce.

They Listen will be released on August 30, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Collider's interview with Chris Weitz below.