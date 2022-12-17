2023 is shaping up to be an explosive year for horror lovers as horror titan Blumhouse Productions continues to add to its slate of films releasing next year. The latest to join the already exciting line-up of projects from the production company is They Listen which according to fresh reports from production has been set for a late summer theatrical release on August 25th. The film is currently in production in Los Angeles and will star John Cho and Katherine Waterston in lead roles.

Nothing else is known about the project as far as plot details but given that a team of capable hands has been recruited to bring the project to life, it will certainly be nothing short of the level of quality for which an array of Blumhouse productions are known. Handling the screenplay is venerated writer and director Chris Weitz whose incredible track record speaks for itself. Weitz is best known for his frequent collaborations with his brother Paul Weitz. Over the years, they've proven to be a successful duo in screenwriting, directing, and film production. The Weitz brothers broke out with the comedy classic American Pie and quickly cemented their place in Hollywood with further successful works including the 20002 rom-com, About A Boy which earned them an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Weitz has run the gamut of movie directing demonstrating versatility across various genres. He has directed The Golden Compass, the second installment of the Twilight film series, New Moon, A Better Life among others. On the screenwriting side of things, Weitz has penned acclaimed films such as Disney's Cinderella (2015), Rogue One: A Star War's Story (2016) as well as the 2017 drama film, The Mountain Between Us adapted from a Charles Martin novel of the same name. His producing credits include The Farewell which was both a commercial and critical success earning its lead actress Awkwafina a Golden Globe Award for "Best Actress – Musical or Comedy." Weitz keeps ever so busy as They Listen is the latest addition to his list of in-development projects which currently includes About My Father a comedy film written by and starring Sebastian Maniscalco as well as Robert DeNiro.

They Listen will mark the 11th collaboration between Weitz and lead actor Cho, a journey that began with 1999's American Pie. Cho is an Asian-American actor with many firsts to his name - a testament to his undeniable talent. He is known to Star Trek fans as Hikaru Sulu in the recent successful reboot of the iconic franchise. Some of his other notable credits include Columbus and Searching with Amazon's Don't Make Me Go and Netflix's Cowboy Bebop making up his most recent films. Waterston is known for Black Lies, Perry Mason, the Harry Potter hit feature, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore as well as The World To Come. She is also part of the ensemble of the upcoming Hollywood period epic Babylon.

They Listen will be produced by Weitz who is representing his independent Depth of Fields company, Jason Blum, and Andrew Miano. Bea Sequeira, Dan Balgoyen, Britta Rowings, and Paul Davis are executive producers.

They Listen, is currently in production in Los Angeles, and will open theatrically on August 25, 2023.