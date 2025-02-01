When it comes to John Carpenter, the first films that come to mind are horror masterpieces like Halloween and The Thing. However, the director’s filmography is full of underrated genre gems that have become cult classics since their release. The biggest example of this is the 1988 horror sci-fi action film They Live. The film has gotten a ton of love over the decades with action figures, Funko Pops, and various physical media editions introducing it to a whole new generation of fans. Now, They Live is getting a nostalgic VHS release.

The UK company Vice Press Home Video will be releasing They Live on VHS. There are even two killer editions to choose from. The first one, dubbed “They Live, We Sleep” edition, will feature a hidden message made famous from the film on a white VHS tape. There are five different messages you could get, including “Obey”, “Consume”, “Submit”, “Stay Asleep” and “Watch TV”. The second version, dubbed the “Collector’s Edition”, has a reversible slipcover with artwork from Vice Press Home Video’s co-founder Matt Ferguson. The other side has the classic poster artwork. While 4K and Blu-ray are all the rage when it comes to physical media, VHS is making quite the comeback in the horror community. In the last number of years, newer films like Terrifier 3, Suitable Flesh, Alien: Romulus, and Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares: The Robert England Story have seen retro VHS editions alongside genre classics like Evil Dead II. The latter of which was done by Vice Press Home Video.

What Is ‘They Live’ About?