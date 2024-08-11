The Big Picture They Look Like People allows viewers to delve into the mind of a paranoid man, as Wyatt struggles with a potential invasion of evil shapeshifters.

The line between reality and delusion blurs in this slow-burn psychological horror-thriller.

Experience the terror of not being able to trust your own mind in this film, with minimal sound design creating a visceral viewing experience.

The use of an unreliable narrator reaches new heights in Perry Blackshear’s 2015 debut film, They Look Like People. Following MacLeod Andrews as Wyatt, They Look Like People teases what is potentially an invasion of evil shapeshifters targeting major cities. While visiting his old friend, Christian (Evan Dumouchel), Wyatt desperately tries to prepare for the incoming apocalypse. As Wyatt’s anxieties bump up against Christian’s mundane life, the audience comes to suspect the probability of this incoming invasion. They Look Like People monopolizes Wyatt’s own warped sense of reality to build an almost unbearable sense of suspense, tension, and dread. As Wyatt’s actions escalate, the viewer's doubts grow. The movie utilizes back-and-forth questioning of reality to generate a nearly unbearable suspense. Incorporating classic horror techniques like warped camera angles, blurred edges of shots, and disturbing sound effects only increases the sense of dread one experiences while watching. They Look Like People is a slow burn to a nail-biting climax that will have even the most seasoned horror fans wincing.

They Look Like People This psychological horror-thriller follows Wyatt, a man who becomes convinced that people around him are being overtaken by sinister creatures. As he reconnects with an old friend, Christian, Wyatt struggles with the growing paranoia, unsure whether he's witnessing a horrifying reality or descending into madness.

Release Date February 26, 2016 Director Perry Blackshear Cast MacLeod Andrews , Evan Dumouchel , Margaret Ying Drake , Mick Casale , Perry Blackshear Runtime 80 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Perry Blackshear Expand

Macleod Andrews’ Wyatt Delivers a Masterclass in Unreliable Narrators

Through Andrews’ anxious, but stalwart performance as Wyatt, the audience is fully engrossed in the lynchpin question of the movie: is the shapeshifter invasion real? Buying into the idea that potentially evil shapeshifters are plotting against humankind is essential for much of the starting suspense of They Look Like People. Wyatt is receiving hostile phone calls, from fellow “chosen ones” and the shapeshifters. These phone calls function as a way to embed the viewer into the role of Wyatt several times throughout the film. One caller tells Wyatt a portent of the invasion will be three claps of thunder. When these three claps sound, Wyatt and the audience are both left anxious to see what will happen. These phone calls help the viewer buy into the possibility of an invasion. When Wyatt begins to doubt his reality, the phone calls will drag him back down, as they will the audience.

Combined with the looming threat of the phone calls is Andrews' performance as Wyatt. Andrews never plays Wyatt as unhinged or manic, rather imbuing him with a desperate dignity and dedication to protecting the people he loves. Likewise, it is through Wyatt’s own admission of doubt that the invasion is called into question. He seeks out a therapist, expressing that he does not believe himself to be suffering from schizophrenia, but acknowledging that something is very wrong. They Look Like People is not just an exercise in tension, but an experiential movie about the horrors of mental illness. The tension essential to They Look Like People is dependent on whether the audience can believe Wyatt. If what he says is true, then there are evil shapeshifters about to overtake humankind. If Wyatt is wrong, the audience is left questioning everything they have learned and is stuck waiting for Wyatt to hurt someone close to him.

They Look Like People shows viewers the dread of not being able to trust one’s own mind. Wyatt himself acknowledges that he is unreliable. He spends much of the movie desperately grappling to determine what is and is not real. His scene with the therapist is restrained, with Wyatt too afraid to meet the therapist in his office, opting instead for a park. Once there, Wyatt cannot look at him. He is terrified, but still desperate to do the right thing. Andrews portrays Wyatt’s suffering with great refrain, and the viewer aches for him.

‘They Look Like People’ Has Minimal, Yet Brilliant Sound Design

There is almost no soundtrack or musical composition in They Look Like People. Instead, the film provides sudden bursts of noise to break up a purposeful silence. The sound is therefore incredibly naturalistic, providing an in-body experience meant to mimic Wyatt’s experience throughout the film. When Wyatt is happy and not consumed by his fears surrounding the invasion, there are scenes filled with the sound of his and Christian’s laughter. When Wyatt falls into his neuroses, the silence feels weighty and is often disturbed by a disproportionately loud noise. For example, a door opening on the other side of the room will have its volume ratcheted up to make Wyatt and the viewer jump. These constant breaks in silence increase as the movie progresses and Wyatt spirals deeper into paranoia.

The most significant sound design in They Look Like People is the insect buzzing. Wyatt believes he is uniquely able to detect shapeshifters because, when he looks at certain individuals, he hears the sound of insects. The sound itself is disconcerting for the average viewer, with insects holding negative connotations, but by the end of the film, the audience has been taught to flinch every time they hear the insects. Wyatt’s subtle, but pained reaction every time he hears them panics the viewer, as well. The camera becomes shaky and unfocused, often filming at a Dutch angle to inspire further anxiety. A sense of vertigo overtakes They Look Like People through this combination of sound effects and camera angles.

The Final Scene of ‘They Look Like People’ Has Audiences Holding Their Breath

Tensions over whether or not the invasion is real reach a boiling point in the final scene of They Look Like People. At the heart of the film is Christian and Wyatt’s love and devotion to each other, despite the distance that’s developed in their friendship. With minutes left in the film, the two friends are locked in the basement bunker together, waiting for the apocalypse to begin. Wyatt looks at Christian and hears the insects buzzing, believing his friend to be infected. Andrews and Dumouchel deliver a heart-wrenching performance, with Wyatt terrified of being right and Christian desperate to help his friend. Dumouchel plays Christian with obvious fear, but resolve, regardless. As he allows Wyatt to tie him to a chair, gag, and blindfold him, he trembles but never struggles. These final moments are so effective in terrorizing the audience because of how genuine the friendship between Wyatt and Christian has been written and acted. Regardless of whether the invasion is happening, no viewer wants to watch Wyatt dump acid on Christian's head, not after he has proven himself to be such a staunch friend to Wyatt.

Once the bag is over Christian’s head, the audience is left breathless from distress alongside Wyatt. The insects buzzing creates a sinister drone as Wyatt hallucinates blood and cruel laughter. Flashes of florescent lighting over gore-stained rags only serve to heighten the building tension. Andrews quivers and cries out as Wyatt wrestles with what to do. It is clear that through Andrews' agonized performance that Wyatt is more afraid of hurting his friend than he is afraid that his friend has been infected. This final scene is the culmination of the previous hour’s careful cultivation of dread and anxiety. Nothing overtly graphic or scary is happening, but the immense horror is nerve-wracking. It’s impossible to look away, but it’s the sort of scene one watches through their fingers.

They Look Like People introduces itself as a classic invasion movie, only to reveal itself as a poignant psychological horror. Wyatt is suffering under the weight of his delusions. As fearful as he is of this potential invasion, he seems even more afraid of the possibility that it's all in his head. MacLeod Andrews turns in a stunning performance as Wyatt, alongside an equally impressive Evan Dumouchel. Together, the two play undoubtedly convincing friends, more akin to brothers. The emotional undercurrents running throughout the film only heighten the terror that something horrible might needlessly happen to one of these men. No bombastic explosions go off, and there are no moments of gore, but by the end of the film, the viewer's heart will be racing.

They Look Like People is currently available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

