Peacock has dropped another trailer for their upcoming slasher horror film, They/Them, that puts its star, Kevin Bacon, in a somehow more terrifying light than the actor’s other roles in stomach churning productions like Sleepers (throwback!). Forming itself around a plot that makes us say “why didn’t we think of that?” They/Them will follow the unsettling happenings at a conversion therapy center. All on their own, conversion centers are the abusive places of nightmares where parents or guardians of LGBTQIA+ individuals can send their “loved ones” to in hopes of “turning” them straight. But, with writer and director John Logan’s (Skyfall, Gladiator) personal spin on them, the “pray away the gay” centers became that much more chill inducing.

In the trailer, we’re introduced to the location at the center of it all - Whistler Camp. Run by Owen Whistler (Bacon), the conversion camp director welcomes a busload full of teenagers who are less than thrilled to call the demeaning program home for the next week. When they take away the one thing that connects the campers to the outside world — their cellphones — we know things are about to get real. The rest of the trailer revolves around the teens fighting against the surroundings they’ve been dropped in with ongoing therapy sessions reminiscent of Get Out. But beneath the surface of the already disturbing group camp, an even deeper evil comes out to play when a killer begins picking off victims left and right.

Along with Bacon, the feature will see a talented lineup of next generation performers take front and center including Theo Germaine (The Politician), Quei Tann (Dear White People), Austin Crute (Daybreak), Monique Kim (Looks That Kill), Anna Lore (Gotham Knights), Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost), and Darwin Del Fabro. We’ll also see Anna Chlumsky (Inventing Anna, My Girl) and Carrie Preston (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) take on roles alongside Bacon’s Whistler as staff members bent on “fixing” the campers no matter what the cost.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: 'They/Them': Trailer, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far About Blumhouse's Conversion Camp Horror Film

As well as having a legendary filmmaker like Logan backing the production, Peacock’s newest horror film is produced by the master of horror, Jason Blum (Get Out, The Invisible Man), and Michael Aguilar (Penny Dreadful, Kidding). The executive production team is made up of Bacon, Logan, Scott Turner, Howie Young, and Jon Romano.

As terrifying as it is relevant, the trailer for They/Them shows us that the film will pack in the jump scares while reflecting on the current state of how people belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community are treated. If you enjoy They/Them and want to catch a lighter version of a similar story, may we suggest you chase it with the 1999 (another throwback!) classic, But I’m a Cheerleader.

You can see the trailer for They/Them below and watch the conversion camp chaos unfold when the film hits Peacock on August 5, 2022: