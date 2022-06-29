Ever since Blumhouse Productions struck gold with the first Paranormal Activity film in 2007, the horror-centric production company has become a titan in the industry and one of the most recognizable names in horror cinema. Following founder Jason Blum's mission statement of "low budget, high concept", the company has become home to some of the genre's biggest names. These have included blockbuster franchises like Insidious, The Purge, Halloween, and one-off scares like Hush, Get Out, and Freaky.

Blumhouse's remarkable success shows no signs of stopping, and now they're set to conquer the streaming world with They/Them, a horror/thriller centering around a group of LGBTQIA+ teenagers who have been sent to a conversion camp for the Summer. In many ways, the anticipated feature is seemingly prepped and ready to tackle new ground for the acclaimed studio and has many asking questions as to what this mysterious project has in store for its viewers. To help answer some of these questions, here is everything we know so far about They/Them.

They/Them will be putting the fear of God into campers just in time for the end of Summer when it premieres on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Watch the Trailer for They/Them

The debut trailer for They/Them keeps things refreshingly vague, keeping plot details extremely minute. The less-than fifty-second teaser shows the ensemble of LGBTQIA+ teens making their way to Whistler Camp, a facility for teens who are "struggling" with desires that their parents consider to be taboo. Eventually, the group meets the head of the camp, Owen Whistler, and the rest of their counselors for their Summer brainwashing masquerading as therapy. After a quick sizzle reel showing the cast of characters, the trailer ends with a mysterious masked killer, more than likely the villain of this story with an already disturbing backdrop.

Will They/Them be Premiering in Theaters, on Streaming, or Both?

Blumhouse is blazing new territory with They/Them, as it will be the production company's first-ever collaboration with Peacock, which is the streaming service where They/Them will be premiering. This makes They/Them Peacock's fifth original feature film and their first original horror film, adding to the service's an already impressive collection of established horror-heavy hitters like Saw and Phantasm.

Although NBCUniversal and Blumhouse have played around with releasing a film simultaneously on Peacock and in theaters (which is what the case was for Halloween Kills), They/Them will be completely exclusive to Peacock, with no plans to release the film in theaters at this time. This means that those who want to see a new generation of campers get slaughtered by a masked killer will need access to a Peacock subscription. Even though much of Peacock's content is available for free, watching They/Them will likely require a premium subscription given that it's a new film. The base subscription plan for premium is $5.99 per month, with a Premium Plus subscription which removes most ads being available for $9.99 a month.

What Is the Plot of They/Them?

The group of victims starring in They/Them are arguably already victims of misunderstanding. Each one is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, coming from various facets of gender identity and sexuality. Some of the campers were forced by their parents and guardians to attend the camp while others have cut a "deal" of sorts to suffer through the camp for a couple of weeks before finally getting something they want. The latter is the case for the protagonist Jordan, a transgender teen who identifies as non-binary. Jordan has agreed to attend the camp, and in exchange, their parents will agree to fully emancipate them from their care.

Jordan and the rest of their peers are sent to Whistler Camp, with the ominous mantra of "Respect, Renew, Rejoice". The group then meets Owen Whistler, the leader of this creepy little hideaway, as well as the rest of their counselors whose goal is to psychologically batter the teens, so they can follow what they consider as gender norms. Being teenagers, it's likely that the group of protagonists is going to rebel and find ways to express themselves and try to have a little fun.

It's highly unlikely that any of them would have expected their already uncomfortable and disturbing Summer getaway to turn into a bloody nightmare when a mysterious serial killer is free to run loose.

Who Is Making They/Them?

They/Them is the brainchild of John Logan, and even though this is Logan's directorial debut, this is hardly the first time that he has worked on a feature film. Logan has enjoyed a comfortable screenwriting career from as early as 1990, writing massive hit films such as Gladiator, The Aviator, Rango, Hugo, and Skyfall. Fans of those films will also be delighted to know that Logan will be writing They/Them as well. Logan will also be producing along with Jason Blum, who will also be joined by Michael Aguilar (The Departed), Lauren Heath (Impractical Jokers: The Movie), Jon Romano (Firestarter), Scott Turner Schofield (Becoming a Man in 127 Easy Steps), Howard Young (Hit and Run), and finally one of the film's stars, Kevin Bacon (Wild Things).

The department heads include composer Drum & Lace (Dickinson), cinematographer Lyn Moncrief (The Wind), editor Tad Dennis (The Outsider), production designer Cece Destefano (Happy Death Day), art director Willie Blanchard (JAG), set decorator Barbee S. Livingston (The Eyes of Tammy Fae), and costume designer Rebecca Gregg (Iron Man).

Who Is in the Cast of They/Them?

As mentioned above, in addition to producing, Kevin Bacon will be playing Owen Whistler, the head counselor and assumed namesake of Whistler Camp. Whether or not Whistler is the masked killer seen at the end of the trailer remains to be seen, but if he truly believes in what his camp's goal is for young teens, the character is already pretty diabolical.

The diverse ensemble of campers includes many voices representing various LGBTQIA+ communities. These include Theo Germaine as Jordan, a transgender non-binary teen and protagonist of the film, Quei Tann as Alexandra, a transgender woman whose parents have threatened to disown her and kick her out of the house, Austin Crute as Toby, a gay man going to the camp in exchange for a trip to New York, Monique Kim as Veronica, a bisexual woman who grows tired of keeping her sexuality a secret, Anna Lore as Kim, a lesbian woman who is also closeting her sexuality, Darwin del Fabro as Gabriel, a gay man who's often the subject of bullying, and Cooper Koch as Stu, an athletic jock who fears his same-sex sexuality will negatively affect his future. The cast also Anna Chlumsky (My Girl), Carrie Preston (True Blood), Mark Ashworth (Stargirl), Boone Platt (Black Lightning), Sofia Riba (FBI), Noelle Cameron (Dear Tori), and Juan De Jesus in their first IMDb credited acting role.