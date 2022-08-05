With They/Them, Blumhouse Productions is bringing another thrilling horror story to darken this summer, in their first collaboration with Peacock. The slasher horror is going to be the seventh original feature film by the streaming service and is also coincidentally the streaming network’s first original horror production. They/Them is the feature directorial debut of John Logan, who writes and directs the project.

While other Blumhouse projects are known for their signature horror quotient, They/Them seems to be more layered. For one, it explores the terrifying experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals that they go through in their personal and social lives, and two, their lives are at risk. The plot follows unsettling events surrounding a group of LGBTQIA+ teens staying at a gay conversion camp when things start to take a dangerous turn, and they become targets of a masked serial killer, one by one.

Kevin Bacon, obviously looks like the star of the show, playing the antagonist, which the actor is known to play remarkably. Joining him in the cast is Theo Germaine, who is the protagonist. Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Quei Tann, Anna Lore, Monique Kim, Darwin del Fabro, Cooper Koch, and Austin Crute also star in various roles.

Intrigued yet? Find out how, when, and where you can watch They/Them and add this to your horror watchlist.

Is They/Them in Movie Theaters?

Some recent projects from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse have seen simultaneous theater and streaming releases. But that’s not going to be the case with They/Them. The new horror movie is going to be an exclusive streaming release on Peacock and will not see the light of the big screen. So, if you want to watch this movie, you’ll need to sign up with Peacock.

Is They/Them Streaming Online?

They/Them is getting an exclusive streaming release on Peacock on Friday, August 5, 2022. The movie premiered at the Outfest Film Festival in July 2022.

To watch They/Them, you can subscribe to the mobile or the web app of Peacock on your laptops or any Android or iOS devices and stream it.

Can you watch They/Them without Peacock?

To watch They/Them, the only option is to stream it on Peacock, and not available anywhere else. The NBC streaming service is available on a subscription basis. Although most content on Peacock is free, They/Them is a new release as well as an original production and requires you to subscribe to either of its plans to access it.

You can easily sign up with either the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plans. The Premium plan costs $4.99 and comes with ads, while Premium Plus costs $9.99 and is ad-free. You can also access the streaming service through Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple and Android TVs, or gaming consoles.

The official trailer of They/Them, released by Peacock clearly shows that this horror movie is also going to have the Blumhouse trademark style of terrifying arcs and jump scares. But this new slasher seems more empowering, addressing the various unsavory experiences of LGBTQIA+ people, which serves as a great contrast to the deeper evils masqueraded in Bacon’s Owen Whistler and his camp staff.

The two-and-half-minute trailer shows struggle, which is both in the campers’ emotions and physical existence. The dark and perilous backdrop of a remote camp inside a forest doesn’t quite help their case either. Instead, the atmosphere of Whistler Camp is largely responsible for the ominous narrative of the story. This setting pushes you to focus more on the danger that the campers are about to face, telling you what to expect from this slasher.

The fact that the story is somewhat vague, is a plus point of the trailer, keeping the rest of the story’s suspense intact and letting you question what’s next. There are certain moments like Whistler’s suspiciously friendly welcome or Mrs. Whistler’s (Preston) troubling “counseling” session with Jordan (Germaine). There are a lot of moments that would remind you of Blumhouse’s other popular projects like The Purge, and Get Out, which is also to be expected. In a way, They/Them is like any classic slasher, with ample chill-inducing horror and a constant struggle for the survival of the victims.

What is They/Them About?

They/Them is a story of survival, in both figurative and literal sense. It is essentially about the emotional and existential struggles that the LGBTQIA+ community goes through, coupled with horrifying experiences that many go through at conversion camps/sessions. While many of those places may look friendly and welcoming on the outside, there’s always a deeper evil hiding beneath the surface, sometimes even threatening the lives of those attending. They/Them deals with that concept, only in a more horrifying and gore package.

The story follows a bunch of teens landing at Whistler Camp, which aims at “turning” gay people around and “helping” them live traditional gender roles. They are there because of their families or guardians who have most likely forced them or negotiated their other wants/needs in exchange for the trip.

Owen Whistler, the owner, who runs the camp, and the rest of the counselors and staff seem to rely on various brainwashing techniques on their guests, veering on the edge of psychological torture. But things seem unsettling to the campers, especially to Jordan, our protagonist, who identifies as non-binary.

With their phones locked up, the campers have no access to the outside world, friends, or families, which makes for the right atmosphere for horror to strike. If the idea of conversion therapy is not disturbing enough, their stay turns out to be more disturbing. And just as you would expect in an environment like that, the trip turns out to be a nightmare for the teenagers, and quite bloodily so, when unseen danger haunts the campsite and picks up victims one by one, turning the place into a gore fest. This is when things get really scary for the campers. A masked killer begins to massacre the camp and its residents, leaving the surviving ones to figure out a way to escape.