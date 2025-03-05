They're Watching, a low-budget horror comedy directed by Jay Lender and Micah Wright, didn't have a festival history or a major theatrical release in 2016, making it go largely unnoticed even by the most loyal found footage fans. The not-very-impressive-looking special effects that take place towards the ending might also have played a role in the film not being so popular (although the finale does feature a decently gory bloodbath). But, then again, when have found footage films been loved for their big budgets or special effects? Audiences flock to these movies because they flirt with the concept of reality and different ways of perceiving it, and can point out interesting details about the state of the world. On that front, They're Watching offers us a two-for-one: a commentary on the dangers of being disrespectful of different cultures and a meditation on our new age of filmmaking.

These Filmmakers and the Locals Aren't That Crazy About Each Other