Michael Mann's first film, the neon-lit neo-noir Thief, is finally coming to 4K Blu-ray, courtesy of The Criterion Collection. James Caan stars as the first of Mann's hyper-competent, lone-wolf antiheroes in the 1981 thriller. It will be released on March 11, 2025.

The set will feature an all-new 4K digital restoration of the director’s cut, supervised and approved by Mann, with 5.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack. Special features include a commentary track with Mann and Caan; interviews with Mann, Caan, and Johannes Schmoelling of Tangerine Dream, who provided the film's striking electronic score; and the film's original theatrical trailer. It will also feature an essay by film critic Nick James. The two-disc 4K Blu-ray set will retail for $34.96 USD; it will also be available on Blu-ray for $27.97, and standard-definition DVD for $20.96. All three can be preordered at Criterion.com.

What Is 'Thief' About?

Caan stars as Frank, a skilled jewel thief who's trying to establish himself as a legitimate businessman. He also wants to establish himself as a family man with Jessie (Tuesday Weld) and their adopted son, avoiding the fate of his criminal mentor Okla (Willie Nelson), who died alone in prison. However, he gets mixed up with Leo (Robert Prosky), a ruthless Chicago mobster who wants Frank and his partner (Jim Belushi) to pull off an extremely dangerous, but highly lucrative, diamond heist. But when Leo double-crosses him, he's going to find out just how dangerous Frank can be when he has nothing to lose. The film also features Chicago locals William Petersen and Dennis Farina in small roles. Mann wrote and directed the film, basing it on Frank Hohimer's memoir The Home Invaders: Confessions of a Cat Burglar.

Thief was a modest box office success, making $11.5 million USD on a $5.5 million budget, but launched Mann as a feature director. It featured his trademark attention to detail and realism; Mann hired real thieves as technical advisors and to train Caan, and used real safecracking equipment in the burglary scenes. There's certainly a throughline from Caan's professional, disciplined criminal Frank to many of Mann's other lead characters, including Robert De Niro's Neil McCauley in Heat and Tom Cruise's Vincent in Collateral. Caan considered his lengthy, emotional monologue to Weld's character in a diner - one of the few times Frank betrays his feelings - to be the best scene of his career.

The Criterion Collection's 4K Blu-ray release of Thief will be available on March 11, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.