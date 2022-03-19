How do you steal a prized deKooning out of a university's art museum? Well, you go the day after Thanksgiving with a box cutter and hope for the best. The Thief Collector uses the infamous theft of American artist Willem de Kooning's "Woman-Ochre" in 1985 as the hook for its story, but what lies beneath the surface is just as compelling as the theft itself. Documentarian Allison Otto investigates the lives of the unassuming couple behind the de Kooning theft and many more — Jerry and Rita Alter.

Found in their cluttered New Mexico home 32 years after the heist, the group hired to go through the house first saw "Woman-Ochre" as just another 'ugly painting' in a house full of odd artifacts. From African spears to a whole collection of abstract paintings, the de Kooning was in a cheap Walmart frame hidden behind a door. It isn't until someone spots the signature that they even consider it of any value. The group eagerly returns "Woman-Ochre" back to her rightful place at the University of Arizona's museum without fuss or request for a reward (as an Arizona native I cheered its return, as an alumnus of Arizona State... well, I guess I'm happy for them.)

The discovery of "Woman-Ochre" forces everyone to reexamine the Alter home, only now open to curious eyes due to the couple's death. The Thief Collector cleverly opens the film with playful narration and reenactment starring It's Always Sunny's Glenn Howerton as Jerry and Sarah Minnich (Briarpatch) as Rita. What starts as a funny voice-over by Howerton seemingly of Jerry's own imaginative writings takes a dark turn. Jerry, who might initially seem like a thrill-seeker with his wife Rita, eventually exposes himself as a far more flawed man.

The Thief Collector takes some wild twists and turns with the Alter's story, captioning some sections according to Jerry's published book of short stories called The Cup and the Lip: Exotic Tales. What in hindsight reads like a fantastical and perverse diary teeters between reality and imagination. In one story called "The Eye of the Jaguar," a woman and her granddaughter arrive at an art museum to see a giant emerald on display called the Eye of the Jaguar. They then proceed to steal the coveted emerald, kill a guard, and get away without any consequences. In another story, Jerry more grimly talks about a man killing his pool man after suspecting him of sleeping with his wife and dumping his body into the septic tank in the backyard.

All of Jerry's stories seem to be intrinsically tied to the truth in some way, which, of course, leads the people to wonder, is Jerry Alter a murderer? The evidence is far from conclusive and does seem to be one of the more sensational aspects of the documentary, but it's clear that there was much more beneath Jerry's mild-mannered appearance than he let on. When it comes to what is the definitive truth, and what is merely speculation, The Thief Collector has no true answers. It's frustrating to hear accusation after accusation thrown on Jerry (including one where he was jealous that Rita was de Kooning's muse) with none of them confirmed. Rita remains a quiet bystander in this story, without her own twisted set of short stories to help narrate her inner thoughts.

While The Thief Collector is certainly an interesting tale and outrageous when you consider how easy it is to steal a painting from an artist as beloved as de Kooning, there's not a lot beyond the anecdote. The reenactments are surely the highlight, filmed in a style reminiscent of Wes Anderson's pastel palette and aesthetic, Howerton's voice-over adds a much-needed punch of personality. If you're an art aficionado or a lover of mystery and intrigue this is a worthy watch. As a portrait of the Alters' lives and escapades though, the story still remains shrouded. We don't really know the motivations, thoughts, and reasoning behind the heist, but hey, at least we've recovered some art.

Rating: C

