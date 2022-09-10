Breaking Bad is one of the most popular shows that have ever been made. Then having a prequel to such a show is always a challenge, after all, there are some huge shoes to fill. But, the show’s prequel, Better Call Saul has turned out to be phenomenal, in fact, better than Breaking Bad.

So, now that Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan's Better Call Saul has completed its run of 6 seasons and ended on an amazingly high note, it is the right time to check what makes it better than Breaking Bad.

The Show’s Build Up

Breaking Bad is one of those shows that has had a great build-up and the show’s finale paid off. Then imagining a show’s prequel doing better is slightly difficult, after all the end of the show and what will happen to its characters is predetermined. But this is not the case with Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul takes slightly longer than Breaking Bad to catch pace but once it does, it won’t let the audience bat their eyes. The prequel goes all in with all its characters playing some significant role and leading the show to a mind-blowing finale.

Saul is More Relatable Than Walter

While Walter White (Bryan Lee Cranston) was an amazing character he was less relatable than Jimmy McGill a.k.a Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). The former started as a Chemistry teacher, went on to become the Meth Lord, and eventually became the real antagonist of the show.

On the contrary, Jimmy is the guy who keeps running from problems but always ends into one. He is ready to bend all the legal rules for money and personal relations, especially when it comes to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn).

The Impeccable Character of Kim Wexler

It would be wrong to say that the show was about Jimmy McGill or Saul Goodman. It was equally about his wife, Kim Wexler, who stood by his side for almost the entire show, unlike the female lead in Breaking Bad, Skyler White (Anna Gunn).

In the show, Wexler is not just a competent attorney but is equally ready to cross lines with Jimmy. There are moments in the show when the couple participates in cons together. Not just that, she confronts Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) in one of the scenes and meets Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) in the other.

Incredible Supporting Characters

All the supporting characters in Better Call Saul have a firm storyline and develop as the episodes proceed. Though most of the characters were the same as in Breaking Bad, and we knew the background story, still the way they paved their path in the show’s prequel is outstanding.

Unlike Breaking Bad, the setup doesn’t revolve around a couple of people, there are a lot of supporting actors who play a decisive role and contribute to the eventual payoff of the show. All those characters starting from The Salamanca Cousins (Daniel and Luis Moncada) to Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) to Jimmy’s Brother (Michael John McKean), Chuck contributes to the show’s success.

Better Representation of Law

There are a lot of TV Shows that run around the legal system or have a full-on legal battle. Though there are a lot of lawyers in Better Call Saul, the show manages not to overburden the viewers with a lot of legal philosophy.

Also, in the show, the viewers can experience different legal perspectives from different characters, like one from Jimmy and another from Chuck. Because of this representation of law and the amazing balance of genre in the show, it has a better watching experience than Breaking Bad.

The Game of Switching Timelines

Image via AMC

Better Call Saul begins with a scene that is set up in the Breaking Bad timeline. After the events of Breaking Bad, Saul is a guy who lives in Omaha, Nebraska, works at Cinnabon, and goes by the name Gene Takovic.

Two timelines are going on in the show, pre-Breaking Bad and post-Breaking Bad, which makes this prequel more engrossing. The game of timelines and chronologies becomes complicated as the show proceeds. This overall plot accompanied by great cinematography makes the show stand slightly taller than Breaking Bad.

Right Amount of Romance

Image via AMC

Better Call Saul or Breaking Bad are not those shows that you watch for romantic relationships. But, then every show must have its share of romance to keep the balance. Breaking Bad had its share, but it was not that ideally explored as in its prequel.

Though Kim and Jimmy’s relationship has a lot of ups and downs along with a lot of toxic traits, the romanticizing part is implemented far better than the marriage of Walter and Skyler in Breaking Bad.

Right Amount of Humor

Image via AMC

What makes such good drama thrillers better is the right amount of humor. Though, both the shows, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul have an amazing balance concerning comedy, the latter is slightly ahead.

No matter how dark or complicated Better Call Saul is, there are segments in the show that portray it like a sitcom. All the credit for maintaining this incredible balance goes to the cast of the show, especially Saul Goodman who always has witty responses to everything around him.

The Perfect Villain, Lalo Salamanca

Though both the shows have an amazing set of antagonists, Better Call Saul’s Lalo Salamanca is the most villainous of them all. His character development is done extremely well in the show. From the time Lalo made his first appearance in the show to the time he shot Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian) and finally confronted Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) seeking vengeance, it is all fear and dark humor on the screen.

Out of all the villains that both the shows have, Lalo, turns out to be the one who gives chills whenever he is on the screen, and to top it all up he has that smile. Nobody could have expected a new villain other than Gus Fring or Walter White to walk in after Breaking Bad, but Lalo completely turned the tables.

The Chemistry between Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring

One of the most amazing chemistries in Better Call Saul is by Mike Ehrmantraut and Gus Fring. While Gus just appeared to be a criminal leader and Mike just seemed like a daring fixer in Breaking Bad, they are much more than that in this show.

Both the characters are well explored in Better Call Saul and from the time they both cross paths, the show starts getting to a higher note. Though Mike is just Fring’s employee, they share a relationship much more complicated than that.

