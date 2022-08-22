With Season 5 of Cobra Kai coming to Netflix sooner than expected, there are plenty of loose ends left to be tied up and questions that remain to be answered. But more important than what Daniel has planned with Chozen or what's up with Johnny's fire engine red sunglasses is what the viewers want to see.

From old foes reconciling to characters getting their revenge to a familiar face joining the mix, Season 5 of The Karate Kid spin-off will hopefully give the fans everything they want.

Miguel And Robby Becoming Friends

Johnny's biological son Robby and protégé Miguel have been arch enemies since day one, similar to Johnny and Daniel. Whether fighting in opposite dojos or over the same girls, a happy ending doesn't seem to be in sight for these two teens. Although Robby seems to join Johnny in tracking down Miguel in Mexico, the Season 5 trailer focuses solely on the rivals' battle, in both words and physical fights.

Miguel and Robby may have a lot of ugly history - after all, Robby caused Miguel to break his back and become temporarily paralyzed, while Miguel has been essentially being raised by Johnny while Robby was thrown away by his father - but fans still hope to see a Johnny and Daniel-esque friendship come out of the two someday. Hopefully, it's sooner than a thirty-year-later spin-off.

Tory Turning Good

Bad girl Tory Nichols acts as the nemesis of Sam LaRusso in a very Johnny-Lawrence-like way. Because the show wants you to root for the daughter of All-Valley champion Daniel, it can be hard to spot the ways Sam has been the driving force behind the rivalry, stealing Miguel from Tory and accusing her of stealing her mother's wallet. These incidents resulted in Tory's hatred for Sam, wanting nothing more than to take her down during numerous fights.

But the Season 4 finale showed a softer side of Tory after all she's been through. Not only did she check on Sam to make sure she was okay after beating her in the All-Valley, but the Cobra Kai leading lady found herself questioning her victory after overhearing Terry's plot to ensure Cobra Kai won the tournament. Season 5 may just see more good than evil from Tory as the dojos continue to rival.

Anthony Learning Miyagi-Do

Season 4 finally brought back the youngest LaRusso with his own major storyline. Now a teenager, Anthony is also a bully, with his sights set on the new boy at school. But what Anthony doesn't realize is that Kenny Payne is learning self-defense at Cobra Kai, and winds up bullying Anthony right back. Anthony's lack of karate skills makes him the victim of Kenny's beatdown in the Season 4 finale, which is a pivotal moment for both Anthony and Kenny's sort-of sensei Robby.

While Anthony hasn't shown interest in learning Miyagi-Do from his father in the past, the Season 5 trailer shows Anthony as one of Daniel's latest students, along with surprises like Hawk and Robby. It will be an interesting storyline to see Anthony finally honing the craft he was born with and maybe even getting some revenge on Kenny.

More Daniel And Johnny Teamwork

The Daniel-Johnny dynamic has been a rollercoaster since 1984's The Karate Kid. Daniel stole Ali from Johnny, Johnny chased Daniel down after the Halloween party, Daniel beat Johnny in the All-Valley despite using an illegal kick, and the rest is history. That is until Cobra Kai premiered and trudged up all their old drama. Even thirty years later, these two couldn't get along in the Netflix reboot.

RELATED: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Images Bring Back ‘Karate Kid III’ Star Sean Kanan

It took a good four seasons, but Daniel and Johnny finally found it in them to form a truce and team up their dojos for a greater purpose: taking down Kreese and Terry Silver. Despite their different ways of teaching, their joint students managed to take the essentials from each dojo and win several tournament rounds. While the Season 5 trailer shows some distance between the two since losing to Cobra Kai at the All-Valley, Daniel and Johnny will likely team up once more to finally take the slithery dojo down.

Kreese's Revenge

Kreese is considered one of the villains of The Karate Kid/Cobra Kai franchise, convincing Johnny to "sweep the leg" in the first film and eventually taking over Johnny's reclaimed Cobra Kai and turning it back into a dojo full of violent and vicious students. But much like Kreese swept the dojo from Johnny, Terry Silver swept it right from under Kreese by the end of Season 4.

After Terry framed Kreese for attacking Stingray and got Kreese arrested, the Season 5 trailer only reveals Kreese's time in prison, leaving his impending revenge on Terry up to the imagination until the premiere.

Mike Barnes

From Kumiko to Tommy to Ali with an I, Cobra Kai has seen several Karate Kid alums appear in the reboot as their memorable characters, including a handful of villains from the franchise. With Martin Kove's Kreese, Thomas Ian Griffith's Terry Silver and Yuji Okumoto's Chozen now as series regulars, there's only one major villain left who has yet to show up at the dojo.

Season 5 will finally bring back fan favorite Mike Barnes, played by General Hospital and Bold and the Beautiful alum Sean Kanan, who will be making his Cobra Kai debut 33 years after first joining the franchise in 1989's The Karate Kid III.

