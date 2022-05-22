There are many moments and episodes on Schitt’s Creek that had everyone laughing and crying at the same time, and that’s just one of the many reasons the series was and is still a hit. The powerhouse characters in the series are all so distinct, all down to the way they speak and move.

From David (Dan Levy) and Moira’s (Catherine O’Hara) interest in a pyramid scheme to the time when Jocelyn (Jennifer Robertson) thought that her husband had cheated on her with Moira, here are some things you might’ve forgotten that happened on Schitt’s Creek.

The Town’s Potential Buyer Falls Into a Coma

Johnny (Eugene Levy) makes the run of his life to deliver an important message. After finally catching his breath (it took quite some time), he giddily tells his family that he has found a potential buyer for their town. They all get excited at the thought of moving out of town. Things are going well, but as the potential buyer is an inch away from signing the $1,000,000 document, he gets a heart attack and falls into a coma.

Johnny refuses to believe that the buyer is unconscious while still propping up the pen for him to sign the lease, which he is obviously unable to do. Jocelyn, on the other hand, is in panic mode and wants to call the ambulance despite Johnny and Moira’s disapproval to do so.

Allez-Vous Cosmetics

None of Moira’s friends have reached out to her since moving to Schitt’s Creek, except for one. David receives a big package addressed to Moira, and discovers it as Allez-Vous Cosmetics, which Moira knows is a pyramid scheme. Despite recognizing that the company is a scam, they become interested in joining the scheme upon knowing that they can make up to $600,000 a year.

David and Moira decided to invite members of the Jazzagals, Stevie and Alexis to introduce them to Allez-Vous. They give each other funny looks while trying to conceal their smiles after Moira gives a short speech on how they can make money if they joined Allez-Vous. They reveal that they had all been part of the company a few years prior but that it never worked; Jocelyn was an Executive Area Manager, Ronnie was a District Manager, and Twyla an Executive District Manager.

David Went Turkey Hunting

Stevie (Emily Hampshire) walks over to David’s room to help him with something he struggles with; kill an insect he refers to as “demonic cricket”. Stevie, as a joke to David, suggests doing a “Turkey Shoot”, an annual turkey-hunting event David reluctantly agreed to do to prove he’s more than what Stevie thinks of him.

Before the event started, Roland (Chris Elliott) even questioned David’s capability, because David seems more like “an indoorsy sort of guy” and that he was “delicate, fragile and scrimpy”. Despite being out of his comfort zone, David succumbed to peer pressure and successfully shot a turkey, earning everyone's respect. And who would’ve thought we would see David in a camo overall?

David Walked In On His Parents

The episode opens with David being in utter shock and what describes as “I saw hell is what’s happening” after he walked in on his parents, Johnny and Moira, having sex. And while David and Alexis (Annie Murphy) are struggling to comprehend the situation, their parents explained (for quite some time) that they shouldn’t be made guilty for sharing an intimate moment. As if things weren’t awkward enough, David shames them for attempting a position (which remains unknown) at 8 a.m. Thankfully, the good ol’ town mayor Roland offered Johnny and Moira their lake cabin for them to enjoy a romantic getaway, even though, unfortunately, they ended up in the wrong one.

Johnny Almost Became Part of Jazzagals

Johnny forgets about his date with Moira at the town's beloved Café Tropical and feels guilty about it. To make up for it, he surprises her by picking her up from her rehearsal with the Jazzagals. As he arrives, Jocelyn suggests that Johnny should join the Jazzagals as they need another baritone singer in the group. Despite being initially reluctant, Johnny quickly warms up to the idea and shows off his voice, leaving an impression on everyone.

The members invited him to join them for drinks in the café after the rehearsal, and everyone seems to be happy about this but Moira. Moira explains that the rehearsals are the only social circle she has and that she doesn’t want to combine it with the other few pleasures she has left. Upon hearing this, Johnny, being the incredible husband that he is, quickly understands why she feels this way. Can you imagine how great it would've been if Johnny were part of the Jazzagals?

No One Knows Alexis’ Middle Name

In the episode “Bad Parents”, Moira asks Alexis’ help to fill in her own Community Service papers, but this confuses Alexis as everything has been filled in - except for a blank section. Alexis realizes that the missing section is her middle name and asks Moira whether she had forgotten her middle name.

Despite the obvious situation, Moira tries her best to pretend that she knows Alexis’ middle name, Alexis “Something” Rose being her best guess. Johnny guesses Anna as her middle name (it's wrong), and David walks in and says that he never aware that Alexis and himself even had middle names. To conclude, her middle name is Claire - Alexis Claire Rose.

Moira Slept With Roland?!

Roland and Moira attend a council event together and Moira, who is enjoying the attention, goes to the after-party and gets very drunk. Moira, who seems hungover, wakes up next to a half-naked Roland. Much to her surprise, Roland tells her how she ended up in his room and makes use of the situation by insinuating that something happened between them (nothing did).

Later, Johnny sees a distraught Jocelyn in the town's beloved Café Tropical the very same morning. She tells Johnny about Roland and Moira’s alleged “affair”, but Johnny, who knows how Moira feels about Roland, doesn’t believe this. Jocelyn, however, continues to tell Johnny how one wouldn’t be able to control themselves when being next to a naked Roland.

It’s Actually Just Pin

Johnny, who doesn’t have the funds to pay his $560 restaurant tab, asks for financial help from his son David. They go to an ATM to withdraw the money, but things escalate when David's PIN comes up as an error. When David tells Johnny, "I must’ve typed the PIN number wrong", Johnny notices a discrepancy in David’s terminology and corrects him (more than a few times) by replying, “it’s actually just PIN”.

After three tries, the ATM swallows David’s card leaving them no choice but to go to a bank to retrieve a new one. They get to the bank, and David tells the teller about his “PIN number” situation, to which, Johnny once again comments, “he keeps saying PIN number”, focusing his frustration on David’s terminology instead of the situation. The real-life and on-screen father and son relationship they share never fails to amuse.

Dan Gave Love Advice to Ted

Ted is heartbroken by Alexis and is scared to pursue Alexis again due to being hurt by her a couple of times. David, who doesn’t consider himself “an expert on this subject”, the subject being “genuine human emotion” ends up giving Ted the best and most genuine advice he has ever given throughout the entire series.

He tells Ted to let his guard down a little because “when you’ve got it, don’t let it go.” David knows that Alexis has been in many “relationships” throughout her life but none like her relationship with Ted. This scene truly shows how much David cares about her happiness and simply wants to see her happy with someone who he knows loves her for who she is.

Celebrity Name Drops

The series would not be the same without the over-the-top Alexis who loves to share her experiences of being famous and how she lived her celebrity lifestyle.

Throughout Schitt’s Creek, she has referred to several occasions when she dated celebrities such as going on a blind date to Bali with Leonardo DiCaprio whom she referred to as “Leo”, or when she was casually seeing Prince Harry and boasts about, in her own words, "...so there was the whole like, is she gonna be a princess thing.” She also talked about having bubble tea with Adam Levine - how very casual!

