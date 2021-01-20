Netflix has released the first images from their upcoming thriller Things Heard and Seen. Based on the book by Elizabeth Brundage, All Things Cease to Appear, the film’s synopsis reads, “A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.”

The hook for me is that the film is from Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, who helmed the terrific American Splendor. While they haven’t returned to the dizzying highs of their 2003 movie, they’ve kept busy over the years, although Things Heard and Seen will be their first feature since 2015’s Ten Thousand Saints. Netflix seems like it could be a good home for the filmmakers, and this film certainly looks like it will be worth checking out.

It will also be interesting to see if it can get any buzz off lead actress Amanda Seyfried. Depending on how well Mank is received by Academy voters, she could be in line to receive her first Oscar nomination, and Things Heard and Seen certainly wouldn’t mind riding that attention. Whether she wins is another story (no one knows what’s going to happen with the Oscars this year and it’s wild to reach the end of January without a clear frontrunner), but Netflix will certainly be pushing her for a nomination.

Check out the images from Things Heard and Seen below. The film arrives on Netflix on April 30th and also stars James Norton, Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter, and F. Murray Abraham.

