Plus, why they would love to do a remake of 'The Razor’s Edge' and tell the story of Jane Jacobs.

With Things Heard & Seen now streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with writer-directors Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini about making their supernatural thriller. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage, the film is about a city couple (Amanda Seyfried and James Norton) that moves to an old house in the Hudson Valley for the husband’s new job teaching at the local college. While things start well, it’s not too long before they learn about their house’s dark history, and how their marriage might not be perfect as it appears. The film also stars Natalia Dyer, Alex Neustaedter, Rhea Seehorn, Michael O'Keefe, Karen Allen, and F. Murray Abraham.

During the interview, Springer Berman and Pulcini talked about why they wanted to make the movie, how long did it take for them to talk about Indiana Jones with Karen Allen once she arrived on set, the challenges of editing during a pandemic, why they wish they could have done some test screenings, and more. In addition, they revealed what TV show they'd love to write and direct and why they would love to do a remake of The Razor’s Edge and tell the story of Jane Jacobs.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini:

What TV series would they love to guest write and direct?

What movie or movies have they seen the most?

If they could get the financing to make anything, what would they make and why?

How long did it take for them to talk about Indiana Jones with Karen Allen once she arrived on set?

What was it about the book that made them adapt it for a movie?

What was it like editing the movie?

How they would normally test screen a movie like this but due to COVID they couldn’t.

Image via Netflix

