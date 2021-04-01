Moral of the story: Think twice before buying property with James Norton.

Amanda Seyfried stars as our plucky Gothic heroine in Netflix's first trailer for the upcoming horror film Things Heard & Seen. Based on the bestselling novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, Seyfried tackles a classic horror tale with a noir twist as a woman who uncovers a dangerous and distressing history about her new house.

As teased in this new trailer, Things Heard & Seen follows an artist (Seyfried) who relocates to Hudson Valley with her husband, but both her new home and partner seem to be hiding dark and potentially sinister secrets. (This basically proves that only bad and terrible things occur once you leave NYC.) Seyfried searches through the history of the house to uncover its deepest mysteries, while her husband becomes more difficult and disturbing as her investigation unfolds.

Featuring a classic Gothic storyline and imagery, Things Heard & Seen seems to be more of a psychological thriller than a horror film based on the trailer. The trailer starts off slow, but escalates to an enormous degree, promising bombastic and dramatic scenes and moments. Cinematographer Larry Smith pulls off some cool camera movements and wickedly beautiful shots, without succumbing to the temptation of a muted color palette.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Did Marion Davies Ever Forgive Mank? Amanda Seyfried Weighs In

Filmmaking team Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini wrote and directed the film — their first foray into the horror-thriller territory after directing a slew of successful dramas and comedies like American Splendor and The Nanny Diaries. James Norton, who can be seen next in the upcoming HBO series The Nevers, stars as Seyfried’s husband. Stranger Things star Natalia Dyer also has a supporting role, as well as the always amazing Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham and Indiana Jones franchise alum Karen Allen.

Seyfried has tackled similar horror and thriller projects before, including the recent feature You Should Have Left with Kevin Bacon and sci-fi thriller Anon. She is currently nominated for her first Oscar for her lovely and vivacious turn as Marion Davies in David Fincher’s Mank, and is currently attached to play Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout for Hulu. Things Heard & Seen will surely be another great addition to her already eclectic and fascinating career.

Things Heard & Seen arrives on Netflix on April 30. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Things Heard & Seen:

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

KEEP READING: Netflix’s ‘Matilda’ Musical: Stephen Graham & Andrea Riseborough to Stun Us With Their Singing as Matilda’s Parents

Share Share Tweet Email

Sam Raimi-Produced Horror Movie 'Every House Is Haunted' From 'The Nun' Helmer Headed to Netflix Does Sam Raimi even sleep these days?

Read Next