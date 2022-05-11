By this point, Marvel Studios has mastered the art of assembling a movie trailer. Over the years, they have learned to put in enough details that could hook a massive audience, while still saving plenty of plot points for the actual viewing experience. As such, an MCU trailer can be fully enjoyed when you consider not only what it shows, but also what it leaves out.

RELATED: Best Teaser Trailers With Zero Footage From The Final Movie

Case in point: when the teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder came out a couple of weeks ago, fans were delighted to see Natalie Portman's Jane Foster wielding a re-forged Mjolnir. Though this image generated a strong buzz, the omissions from the teaser drummed up the excitement as well. Who else—or what else—could have been lurking off-screen? Till the full trailer comes out, the MCU faithful will have to grapple with this question and consider all the possibilities.

Let's Talk About Mom For A Second

In the first three films of the Thor franchise, queen Frigga (Rene Russo) takes a backseat to all the daddy drama among Odin, Thor, and Loki. It wasn't until Avengers: Endgame that she played her most significant role in the character arc of her Avenger son. During the time heist, Thor hears this nugget of wisdom from his mother: "The measure of a person, of a hero, is how well they succeeded being who they are."

These words move Thor to relinquish the throne of New Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), so that he can go on a soul-searching quest with the Guardians of the Galaxy. What if this wasn't the first time that Frigga tried to get this message across to Thor? The opening shot of the teaser—the one that shows young Thor running through adolescence, then adulthood—may very well be part of a flashback depicting Frigga's tutelage of the crown prince.

More Bickering In The Benatar

It didn't take long for the brash Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) to harbor feelings of insecurity towards the rugged, well-built Asgardian who crashed on his ship's windshield in Avengers: Infinity War. The battle of egos between Star-Lord and Thor carried over to Avengers: Endgame, when they had a passive-aggressive spat about the true captain of the Benatar.

RELATED: MCU Phase 3 Ranked, From 'Endgame' To 'Black Panther'

In all likelihood, their petty quarrels will continue in Love and Thunder. Quill's eye roll in the teaser may just be the tip of the iceberg, as the childish antics of these two proud men are set to collide once more. In addition, though the teaser shows the Benatar departing Sakaar as Thor looks on, it doesn't show why Thor and the Guardians decide to part ways. There's a strong chance that their priorities—Quill wants to find Gamora and Thor wants to find himself—have finally become irreconcilable.

Hercules: Competitor Or Collaborator?

Midway through the teaser, glorious shots of Olympus are shown. A resplendent Zeus (Russell Crowe) is greeted by thunderous applause from the assembly of Greek gods. While Zeus is certainly the most towering figure here, one of his many children could also steal the show in Love and Thunder.

In the comics, the demigod Hercules has been both an adversary and ally to Thor. He goes on to become an official Avenger, during an event called "Avengers Day." Well, the self-proclaimed strongest Avenger may be making his way to Olympus, where he might exchange pleasantries (or even blows) with Herc.

Divinities In Danger

Speaking of deities, we have already seen and heard about a lot of them in the MCU. In the first Thor film, the Asgardians—central figures of Norse mythology—were introduced. Down the line, the African gods Bast and Hanuman were invoked in Black Panther; and the Ennead of Ancient Egypt (along with the insufferable exile Khonshu) were recently shown in Moon Knight.

RELATED: 5 Things That 'Moon Knight' Changes From The Comics

Though the Love and Thunder teaser spotlights the Norse god of thunder and the Greek pantheon, it's reasonable to believe that many other divine beings will appear in the film. Why would there be an ensemble of gods in the first place? Because the antagonist of the movie happens to be a God Butcher, and Thor—all but ready to give up his heroic exploits—might somehow be the key to stopping this vile creature.

Hail, King Valkyrie!

In the Love and Thunder teaser, the only clear shot of Valkyrie shows her nibbling on some munchies while a high-profile meeting unfolds. Are we to believe that the King of Asgard is content with international summits and negotiations with heads of state? Not a chance.

While the teaser depicts a docile (or, perhaps, bored) Valkyrie, look for her to get pretty busy as the film moves along. Her realm of New Asgard may very well be besieged by forces allied with the main antagonist or even Earth-bound adversaries who refuse to recognize the sovereignty of the cosmic immigrants' home. Also, look for Valkyrie to cross paths with Jane Foster at some point. There is no way that Taika Waititi would pass up an opportunity to put Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in the same scene.

May I Have A Mjolnir?

Somehow, someway, Mjolnir is once again intact in the MCU. For good reason, the Love and Thunder teaser skips the entire process of re-forging and goes straight to the stunning reveal. So what backstory did the teaser gloss over, and what does it have to do with Jane Foster?

RELATED: The Most Powerful Thor Variants

In the comics, the hammer establishes telepathic ties with a cancer-stricken Jane, who gains Thor's powers and eventually takes his place in battle. The trailer, then, might be pulling its punches on two dramatic plot points: the affliction of Dr. Foster, and the revelation that Mjolnir is not only repaired but also sentient.

The Unseen Terror

The most conspicuous absence in the Love and Thunder teaser is the film's big bad, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). Judging by the magnificent color palette and the feel-good Guns N' Roses soundtrack, we can assume that the teaser is meant to focus on Thor's inspiring quest of self-discovery. His primary adversary, meanwhile, might make his menacing presence felt in the full trailer.

What terrifying details about Gorr were withheld from the teaser? There's his origin story, in which he vowed to slaughter all the gods that (in his mind) doomed him to a miserable life. This was no empty promise, either; in the comics, his streak of carnage had allegedly stretched for thousands of years before Thor could even take notice. Bottom line: when Gorr does show up, it's highly unlikely that "Sweet Child O' Mine" will be his entrance music.

NEXT: Best Comics To Read Before Seeing 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

‘Dune: Part 2’: Christopher Walken to Play Emperor Shaddam IV

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Simoun Victor Redoblado (13 Articles Published) Simoun is an educator, writer, and doting father. His childhood fandoms (Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars) propelled him to a career in teaching high school literature. Nowadays, he consumes Marvel and DC content with a passion (not to mention a critical eye). His published work includes several English textbooks, as well as online content. More From Simoun Victor Redoblado

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe