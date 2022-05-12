It's the time of year when students are tossing their tassels and throwing up their caps in celebration of their hard work on their education. While most people top off their graduation with parties or vacations, some may enjoy a little R&R with some Disney-themed snacks and a Disney+ marathon.

Whether you're graduating from high school, junior high, or just finished elementary school, Disney+ has something for you to watch in celebration of that accomplishment.

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

The title of this film says it all, following the beloved students of East High through their senior year and ending with their high school graduation.

Graduating seniors can watch this and wipe their brows at the way they made it through everything Troy, Gabriella, and Sharpay are experiencing, while fondly thinking back on their graduation ceremony as the characters accept their diplomas, then break out into a song and dance number.

The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody, "Graduation"

Perfect for graduating middle schoolers, this episode of Suite Life of Zack and Cody will have viewers celebrating with Cody and cringing at a mischievous Zack.

When it comes time for Zack and Cody to throw on their cap and gown to move on from junior high, Cody is awarded the honor of being valedictorian while Zack finds out due to his failing English grades, he will not be graduating with his class and concocts a scheme to fool his parents into thinking that he did graduate.

Boy Meets World, "Graduation"

The graduation episode of Boy Meets World is one of the most memorable in the series and will leave every senior watching wishing their graduation was as swoon-worthy as Cory and Topanga's.

After Topanga gives up her valedictorian speech in order to let a solemn Shawn speak and Eric appears to beg Mr. Feeney not to retire, just as the graduation ceremony comes to an end — despite their differing college plans — Topanga makes the spontaneous decision to ask Cory to marry her.

Recess: School's Out

Recess: School's Out, the accompanying film to the Recess TV series that typically follows the kids during school days, is the perfect end-of-school watch for elementary schoolers on their last day of school.

The movie follows TJ and his pals in their attempt to take down an evil teacher who's been sneaking into their school with plans of eliminating all future summer vacations, making it the ideal watch for kids as they end their school year and enter into the summer.

Austin And Ally, "Cap And Gown And Can't Be Found"

This Disney Channel classic had its main characters, like most seniors, in all sorts of unexpected hijinks just before their graduation day.

The episode sends Austin and Ally on a hunt for a missing library book that, if not found, will prevent Ally from graduating, while Trish wishes for more photos in the yearbook and starts faking memorable moments to snap pictures of.

College Road Trip

The 2008 comedy with a superstar cast, College Road Trip, will either leave soon-to-be college students planning a road trip with their parents or begging their parents not to join them.

Starring Raven Symone and Martin Lawrence, the film follows high school senior Melanie on a wild road trip with her overprotective father to visit universities. The two endure a cheerful Donny Osmond, his pet pig, a broken-down car, and an unexpected sorority house on their journey to find Melanie's perfect college.

Smart Guy, "The Graduate?"

This graduation episode of Smart Guy will have seniors thinking back on their senior pranks that hopefully didn't backfire like T.J.'s.

In this Season 3 episode, Tahj Mowry's character T.J. concocts a prank with his friends to retaliate against the seniors, whose senior prank affected them, while his sister Yvette boycotts her own graduation.

Kim Possible, "Graduation Pt 1 & 2"

This two-part graduation episode doubled as the series finale of Kim Possible, and focuses on Kim's and Ron's fears of what graduating really means.

While a lot of the episode deals with Kim and Ron fighting their pre-graduation jitters, it also takes viewers on an action-packed adventure as Kim gets abducted by a spaceship and Ron leaves the ceremony to save her — something that most likely won't happen at viewers' graduations.

Raven's Home, "Level Up"

The Season 3 finale of Raven's Home follows Booker, Nia, and Tess on their journey to becoming Carver Middle School legends as they attempt to win the 8th-grade scavenger hunt before graduation.

The episode will leave its middle school graduates saying goodbye to junior high right along with the kids, who end the episode in their caps and gowns and singing about graduating.

The Suite Life On Deck, "Graduation On Deck"

Acting as the Suite Life on Deck series finale, this episode will get every senior reminiscing on their graduation ceremonies and feeling nostalgic for their high school days.

The episode centers around beloved characters Zack, Cody, and London graduating from Seven Seas High with a cruise ship ceremony. Despite the twins each getting some bad news just before the ceremony, they both end the episode in their caps and gowns to an emotional graduation song.

