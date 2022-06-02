The sun is shining a little brighter and the grass is growing a little greener, but maybe it's just a little too hot to spend the day outside. If you're finding yourself desiring the AC and the TV, Disney+ will have you still feeling the summer vibes even from your couch.

From Hawaiian classics to summer-set Disney Channel Original Movies to ocean-themed films, kick off the start of summer with these sunny and sandy Disney and Pixar films and shows.

High School Musical 2 (2007)

Sure, the High School Musical trilogy mostly takes place at East High School and shines a spotlight on teenage rivalries, high school romances, and the drama of drama club, but High School Musical 2 will have you singing along about the start of the summer.

The film kicks off with a song and dance number on the last day of school and later focuses on the East High students' summer vacation spent working, swimming, and golfing at a country club and their hopes of winning the club's talent show.

Lilo And Stitch (2002)

If you can't swing that dream vacation to Hawaii this summer, watching Lilo and Stitch may just be the next best way to experience the fish-filled oceans and sandy beaches of The Aloha State.

While the film follows two misfits on a journey to a found family, the setting will get you feeling those summertime vibes. Taking place on Hawaii's Kauai island, the animation brings to life what summer in paradise feels like.

Donald Duck Beach Picnic (1939)

If you're in the mood for an old, classic Disney cartoon this summer, Donald Duck Beach Picnic, executive produced by Walt Disney, is a must-watch that you will only find on Disney+.

The 8-minute short stars Donald Duck on a relaxing beach outing with Pluto where they enjoy the water and the sand until a colony of ants interrupts their afternoon by stealing the angry duck's lunch.

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Starring Maia Mitchell, Ross Lynch, and Jordan Fisher, the DCOM Teen Beach Movie takes a new spin on the 60s beach-themed films when rival surfer and biker gangs fight for their rightful place on the beach with song and dance numbers.

If you want to keep feeling the summer vibes, watch the opening number of the sequel Teen Beach 2, which starts with a fun performance on the beach before all the characters head back to school.

Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation (2011)

While Toy Story 4 can be an enjoyable summertime film, taking place during an end-of-summer road trip to a carnival, it's the short Toy Story Toons: Hawaiian Vacation that will get you longing for a beach trip.

The short stars Barbie and Ken, who become disappointed when they're left behind while Bonnie goes on vacation, but end up getting the perfect "Hawaiian" getaway in Bonnie's room thanks to the other toys, who all dress in the dolls' beachy accessories.

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

The Even Stevens Movie is a film continuation of the early 2000s Disney Channel sitcom Even Stevens, which starred Shia LaBeouf and Christy Carlson Romano.

The DCOM brings The Stevens and friends to an exotic island where they vacation in paradise until mishaps cause the locals to blame them for putting a curse on the island, and even features a surprise cameo from Full House star Dave Coulier.

Goofy How To Swim (1942)

Goofy How To Swim is another classic Disney cartoon starring The Fab Five member Goofy, who attempts to teach viewers how to swim despite his many comical struggles along the way.

The 7-minute short directed by Walt Disney premiered with a theatrical release and after several VHS and DVD releases, can now only be seen on Disney+.

The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody, "The Suite Life Goes Hollywood" (2007)

While The Suite Life of Zack and Cody took place amidst the unpredictable weather of New England, a special two-part episode brought The Tipton residents to sunny California when the twins get an offer to star in a sitcom.

While the Season 2 episodes start out with a harsh winter snowstorm, they end with the cast touring Hollywood in a convertible driven by Mr. Mosby and playing on the sandy beach at sunset.

Luca (2021)

Pixar has been known for its phenomenal animation of water since 2003's Finding Nemo, and another great example of its beautiful waves was in Luca.

Set on both sunny land and clear blue water in Italy in the 60s, the film takes viewers on two best friends' journey to riding their dream Vespas and being accepted for their sea monster origins by the humans.

Moana (2017)

One of the prettiest, beachiest Disney films is Moana, starring Hawaiian actors Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho as Maui and Moana, with an unexpected cameo from another oceanic Disney film character.

Taking place on a gorgeous island in Hawaii, the film follows a young girl who longs to explore the ocean around her and discovers she has the magical power to control the water that she was never allowed near.

