Between Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm, Disney+ is full of shows and movies to watch to celebrate Father's Day. The streaming service is full of content the whole family will enjoy, but this weekend, steal the remote control from Dad and put on one of these films about fatherhood.

Whether you've got a Disney dad, a Pixar parental figure, or an admirable man in your life who calls himself the biggest Star Wars fan, Disney+ will have something for you to watch with any father figure in your life.

'A Goofy Movie' (1995)

Fab Five member Goofy (Bill Farmer) has always been a loving dad to his son Max (Jason Marsden) as he's grown from a pup to a dog, and while his fatherly instincts always end in embarrassment for his son, Max can never deny the love his father has for him.

In A Goofy Movie, Goofy takes the kinder approach to his mischievous son's antics when he takes Max on a cross-country fishing trip for some much-needed father-son bonding. And while the trip disrupts Max's plan to win over his crush, he learns to appreciate his father's advice.

'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Pixar's 2003 Academy Award-winning film Finding Nemo not only took viewers on a land adventure at P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney, but a father's journey to letting go of his overprotective nature and letting his son grow up.

Marlin (Albert Brooks) spends the beginning of the film looking out for Nemo until Nemo (Alexander Gould) disobeys him and gets stuck in a fish tank on land, sending his father on a race against time with his new friend Dory to find his only son.

'Big Shot'

While John Stamos welcomed his son Billy to the world in 2018, the actor has never been a stranger to playing father figures. First the beloved Uncle Jesse on Full House, then a long-lost grandpa on Grandfathered, and most recently a basketball coach and father on Big Shot.

The Disney+ original series follows Stamos' character Marvy Korn during his struggles coaching an all-girls high school basketball team and his newfound life as a single dad to his daughter Emma (Sophia Mitri Schloss).

'Sydney To The Max'

Disney Channel characters have always had loving fathers, but Sydney to the Max is the perfect father-daughter sitcom to watch on Father's Day.

The show follows a teenage Sydney (Ruth Righi) on her adventures in middle school while '90s flashbacks let her know that her single dad Max (Ian Reed Kesler as an adult, Jackson Dollinger as a child) went through a lot of the same things growing up as she is.

'The Game Plan' (2007)

The Game Plan stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Madison Pettis as father-daughter duo Joe and Peyton, who learn from each other in the 2007 film.

After professional football star Joe Kingman learns he has a young daughter named Peyton, he must navigate life with his demanding career and the demands of being a father.

'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

While Beauty and the Beast is a tale as old as time about a young girl who falls in love with a beast, it's also a story about the bond between a father and daughter and the sacrifices they each make for each other.

The first time you see Maurice (Rex Everhart) is when Belle (Paige O'Hara) arrives home to her father experimenting with his latest invention that he promises will get them out of their poor, provincial town. But later, when Maurice gets captured by the Beast (Robby Benson), it's Belle who finds her father and sacrifices her freedom for his.

'Onward' (2020)

Pixar's Onward joined DIsney+ only two weeks after its theatrical release and follows two teen elves in a fantasy world and their harrowing adventure to find a mystical gem that will bring their father back from the dead.

The film emotionally portrays the two boys' grief over losing their father while hysterically following their journey to bringing their father back just for a day.

'The Lion King' (1994/2019)

Be it the 1994 animated film or the 2019 live-action remake; The Lion King is the ultimate story of a father-son bond and the legacy a father can leave behind for his children.

As Simba (Matthew Broderick), the lion cub, grows (he just can't wait to be king), he deeply admires his father, King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), who always offers his son wise words, both in life and after his tragic death.

'Star Wars'

Most dads love Star Wars and probably even grew up watching it: it's only fitting you watch this space classic on Father's Day with the person who is your father.

Not only does the film feature space adventures, lightsaber fights, and loveable robot and alien characters, but it centers around a young man (Mark Hamill) who gets a shock when Darth Vader (portrayed by David Prowse, voiced by James Earl Jones) says one of the most memorable quotes in film history: "I am your father."

'The Incredibles' (2004)

Every superhero-loving dad needs to watch The Incredibles at least once, and what better day to watch the Pixar film and its 2018 sequel than on Father's Day?

The Incredibles follows former superhero Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson) during his day-to-day life with his family until a new threat turns him back into Mr. Incredible along with his family of superheroes, while Incredibles 2focuses on Bob's newfound position as a stay-at-home dad to his three kids.

