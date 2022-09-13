Showtime's Yellowjackets was the breakout show of 2021. The show followed a high school girls soccer team whose plane crashed in the Canadian wilderness in 1996. We watch in horror as they turn to dark, maybe even mystic, methods of survival. The show also takes place in 2021, as four survivors, now adults, face the possibility that someone may know what they did out in the woods.

The show's incredibly positive reaction led to a season two renewal and seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and acting nominations for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci. The mysteries built throughout the two timelines are part of the show's success. We don't know what exactly the Yellowjackets did out there, but with season two on the way, we can't wait to find out more.

This article contains spoilers for Yellowjackets season 1.

Adult Lottie

One of the most shocking twists at the end of last season was the reveal that Lottie had emptied Travis' bank account after his death. Not only does this tie her into Travis' possible murder, but it was also the big reveal that Lottie (Courtney Eaton) makes it out of the wilderness alive. In season two, we're finally meeting adult Lottie, played by Simone Kessell.

In the flashback portions of Yellowjackets, Lottie is one of the most interesting characters because, more than the others, she has been the quickest to embrace ritualistic mysticism. We don't know if adult Lottie is still connected to the darkness or if she ever was to being with, but we can't wait to find out.

Adult Van

Of course, Van (Liv Hewson) is still alive. After everything she's been through in the flashbacks, it seems that you can't kill Van. In the present-day timeline, adult Van will be played by Six Feet Under and Servant alum Lauren Ambrose, a perfect addition to the already exceptional ensemble of actresses who haven't gotten the praise they deserve in their careers.

Van's reappearance is sure to cause problems for newly elected Senator Taissa, who seemed pretty in love with her when they were teenagers. Time will only tell if the scarred Van will prove to be a friend or a foe to the group of adult Yellowjackets we know and love, but regardless Lauren Ambrose is going to bring them to life.

Elijah Wood's Character

Part of the appeal of Yellowjackets is the casting. Not only are the younger/older pairs of actors so convincing you have to believe they're related, but the show is led by several actresses who had great success in the late 1990's/early 2000s but haven't gotten the respect or admiration they deserve since, specifically Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Christina Ricci.

Season two introduces another actor who perfectly fits that description: Elijah Wood. After becoming iconic as Frodo Baggins in The Lord of The Rings trilogy, Wood has mainly worked in the independent film space, even starting his own production company SpectreVision. He's turned in some truly wonderful performances, including the film I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore, in which he starred alongside Lynskey, but Yellowjackets could be a real showcase for his talents, the likes of which we haven't seen in a long time.

Adam's "Disappearance"

Shauna (Lynskey) is a complicated protagonist for a TV show. She's not necessarily a bad person, but she has her flaws. She's been through a lot, and the more she tries to live a normal life, the more her trauma rears its ugly head. In season one, this took the form of her affair with Adam, an artist she got into a fender bender with.

Unfortunately, paranoia got the better of Shauna, and she ended up killing Adam, believing him to be the person blackmailing her and the other Yellowjackets. Upon finding out this wasn't the case because it was actually her husband Jeff (Warren Kole), she lets the other Yellowjackets believe that Adam did it so that they would help her dispose of the body. Adam may be gone, but his impact lives on, as his "disappearance" has brought Shauna and Jeff closer than ever and planted the seeds for trouble between them and their daughter Callie (Sarah Desjardins).

Misty's Book Deal

Christina Ricci's Misty is one of the most interesting characters on Yellowjackets because you never really know what she will do next. One second, she's behaving incredibly kind and polite, and the next second she's locking someone up in her basement.

At the end of the first season, Misty lets Jessica, the reporter she kidnapped to protect her fellow Yellowjackets, leave with the belief that she will make Misty a celebrity by telling her story to the world. However, Jessica succumbs to the poison Misty slipped into her cigarettes and crashes her car. Is Jessica dead? Why did Misty let her go? Will she still have a book deal?

Taissa's Political Career

Though we don't know exactly what the Yellowjackets did out in the forest, it seems like the kind of stuff they probably want to keep secret for the rest of their lives. Unfortunately, that will be even harder now that Taissa (Tawny Cypress) has been elected state senator. Now the public eye will be on her and her past.

We've seen how far the Yellowjackets are willing to go when they believe someone knows what happened out there. Taissa's new job will risk the group's secrets in a way they haven't dealt with before.

Taissa's Shrine

Taissa's burgeoning political career isn't her only concern in season two because her wife, Simone (Rukiya Bernard), has discovered a horrific shrine that Taissa has made in her sleep. Not only does it have the symbol that continues to pop up everywhere, but it also has a severed dog head.

Something is clearly very wrong with Taissa. The other women seem traumatized by the things they went through as teenagers, but Taissa seems to still be changing as a result. Whether it's supernatural or mental illness, the root of her problems is sure to be a big topic of concern.

Teen Lottie's "Powers"

In the flashback portions of Yellowjackets, the growing supernatural element is becoming more prevalent, largely thanks to Lottie, who seems more willing to give in to this new way of life than the others.

Having killed a bear and used its heart as a sacrifice, Lottie leads the girls down a dark path. Whatever kind of supernatural stuff is happening seems to be primarily focused on Lottie, so she's sure to be exploring what all this means.

Natalie's Kidnapping

What a great way to end a season. Not only does Natalie (Juliette Lewis) find out some new information about what happened to Travis, but her life is saved when a cult-like group of people kidnaps her before she has the chance to kill herself.

Who are they? What do they want? Why did they kidnap Natalie? How did they know she was there? Do they have anything to do with Travis? So many questions are raised by this scene which is sure to be addressed in season two.

The Rituals

The bizarre ritual that Yellowjackets featured in the pilot episode is the guiding light for the flashback scenes' storytelling. The drama between the characters is engaging, but in the back of your head, you're always wondering, "What makes these teenagers want to dress up in weird costumes and perform a sacrifice ritual?"

These characters are bound to undergo a radical change in perspective, going from average members of society to something darker and scarier. Season two probably won't give us all the answers we're looking for, but it's sure to get us closer to the truth.

