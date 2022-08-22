Stranger Things certainly has a lot of strange things on it - supernatural monsters, superpowered children, a portal to a parallel universe. But some things on the Netflix original are a little less strange and can be found in everyday life.

Some things seen (and heard) on the sci-fi show are so significant yet common to spot that you may find yourself thinking about Eleven and the Hellfire Club and the Upside Down at every syrupy breakfast or minor nose injury.

Christmas Lights

While colorful little light bulbs may bring people a sense of joy, wonder, and holiday spirit, to a Stranger Things fan, all they can see is the blinking bulbs lighting up the alphabet on the wall in The Byers' home as Will tried communicating with his mother from the Upside Down.

Although the Christmas lights only appear in Season 1 during Joyce's frantic attempts to find her son, they - along with the black letters of the alphabet - became a memorable symbol in the show.

Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons plays a major role in ST, being the game the gang geek out over the most. D&D is the basis behind the Hellfire Club, the elite afterschool club hosted by Eddie Munson that Dustin and Mike beg Lucas to join with them in Season 4.

It's easy for ST fans to get reminded of their favorite characters from Hawkins whenever D&D shows up in real life, especially after the game was used as a major inspiration behind the show's monsters, according to The Duffer Brothers in an interview with Netflix.

Nosebleeds

One unique and distinct character trait is how Eleven suffers nosebleeds every time she uses her telekinetic powers. It's a way to alert the viewers that El is doing something drastic, sometimes even story-changing.

So, the next time you find yourself with an unexpected nosebleed, as you hold that tissue to your crimson-soaked nostril, consider it a real-life Eleven moment.

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters played a memorable part in Season 2 when Mike, Will, Dustin, and Lucas dressed up in the ghost-busting costumes for Halloween. The spooky film has been referenced several times throughout the series, most recently in Season 4 when an "I've Been Slimed" Ghostbusters button appeared on a bag.

It's easy to see the two go hand-in-hand, and next time you're watching the 1984 classic, you may just picture the Stranger Things boys in place of Spengler, Stantz and Venkman.

Grandfather Clock

Season 4 brought the debut of the eerie grandfather clock that's ticking and can only be heard by Vecna's victims, including Max. This clock played a prominent role in both the trailer and throughout the season and acted as an important piece of the puzzle to taking down Vecna.

Grandfather clocks may not be as common nowadays, but there's no doubt you'll be reminded of Max next time you pop in an antique shop or visit your grandparents.

Eggo Waffles

Eleven's quirkiest thing must be her unfiltered love for Eggo waffles. Whether she's hoarding the yellow boxes in the frozen food aisle or stuffing her face with her adoptive father, Hopper, sometimes it seems like she loves Eggos more than she loves Mike.

Not only did Stranger Things inadvertently boost the sales of Eggo waffles in 2017 during the show's second season, but Kellogg's themselves hopped on the bandwagon when they partnered with Hasbro to release a Stranger Things card game with the cards shaped like, of course, Eggos.

Electric Guitars

This one may remind you more of Eddie Munson than Stranger Things as a whole, but it's worth noting for all those diehard Eddie lovers who are still mourning the loss of Season 4's fan favorite.

It was an iconic moment of Season 4 when Eddie whacked out his electric guitar and began jamming out to "Master of Puppets" by Metallica to lure the deathly bats toward him and away from his friends in the Upside Down.

Bicycles

This one may be a stretch, but a major part of the early days of Stranger Things was the gang's Schwinn Sting-Ray bicycles. You may not find the neighborhood kids riding bikes like these in 2022, but a modern-day bike may just suffice for your ST addiction.

While the gang is seen on bikes less in the later seasons, the boys often rode their bikes in the first few seasons, giving off a vert IT Losers' Club vibe every time.

"Running Up That Hill" By Kate Bush

Of all the 80s songs to have ever been played on Stranger Things, no song has topped the charts and taken over the radio like "Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush. Premiering in 1985, the song reached the top 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its ST debut, much further up the chart than its initial release.

While this is less of something you see and more of something you can't hear without thinking of Stranger Things, the song probably plays on the Spotify playlists of every ST fan as much as it played on Max's walkman.

