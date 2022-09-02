Another chapter has closed. For seven incredible years, Better Call Saul served its viewers with brilliant performances from the actors filled with laughter, drama, fear, tears, and all of the above happening and experienced simultaneously. Better Call Saul has finally reached its bittersweet ending, and although no one wanted the series to end, we knew it was the right time and that the series finale could not have ended better than it did.

In honor of Better Call Saul, here are some lesser-known facts that went behind the making of the widely-beloved and critically acclaimed series.

A Few Cast Members Lived in a House Together While Filming ‘Better Call Saul’

It’s no coincidence that the performances by the cast of Better Call Saul complement each other so well. This is because, in real life, the cast members have good relationships and are incredibly close to each other. Viewers will be surprised to learn that during the filming of Better Call Saul, some of the cast members decided to be each other's roommates.

Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Josh Fadem (Marshall Dixon), and a few other actors all lived together in a house in Albuquerque, New Mexico, bought by Odenkirk and his wife.

“It’s better than being alone out there…, I think we all feel that way. I think we’re pretty great at leaving each other alone, too. And you know, actually, I love getting home and somebody, Patrick especially, will make dinner for everybody. Or if you’re like, “I’m going hiking, let’s go, we’re going in the morning.” - Bob Odenkirk, Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast

Bob Odenkirk Received Cinnabon Training For The Series

Before going their separate ways in Breaking Bad’s penultimate episode, Saul Goodman told Walter White (Bryan Cranston), “If I’m lucky, a month from now—best-case scenario—I’m managing a Cinnabon in Omaha.” Lo and behold, Better Call Saul opened with exactly that—Saul Goodman working as a Cinnabon manager in Omaha, Nebraska.

Odenkirk had to receive training from Cinnabon for his role as the manager in Better Call Saul. Michael Alberici, the Cinnabon VP of Marketing, told Decider that they trained Odenkirk “as if he’s a real bakery manager down to a T.” Alberici further added, “And for every season, we prepare hundreds (if not thousands) of cinnamon rolls, we prepare the bakery set, and we help coach Bob and the other actors to serve as real-life crew members.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Was Supposed to be a Comedy Series

Similar to Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is not always serious and blends its humor and drama well. Because many of the comedic scenes and moments in Breaking Bad involved Saul Goodman and actor Bob Odenkirk's strong background in comedy, it did not come as a surprise that the spin-off was initially planned as a comedy series.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, creator Vince Gilligan admitted that the original concept of the series differs from what it has become today. Gilligan and his team originally planned for comedy actors (to play as clients) to show up in Goodman’s office week by week, who would present their wacky legal situations that needed solving. However, because Gilligan and Gould lacked experience writing a sitcom, they decided to stick to what they knew—a dark drama with comedic tones.

“When we first started concocting the idea of doing a spinoff, we literally thought it’d be a half-hour show,…And then we thought, okay, well, so it’s an hour … but it’s going to be a really funny hour. I said, Breaking Bad is about 25-percent humor, 75-percent drama and maybe this will be the reverse of that,” - Vince Gilligan, Interview with Rolling Stone

Bob Odenkirk Was Initially Reluctant to Commit to a Spin-Off Series

Though Bob Odenkirk enjoys playing the role of the sleazy lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, he was a secondary character in the series and didn’t have as much on-screen time as the main characters in the series. When offered to play the leading role in a spin-off prequel based on his character's life, Odenkirk was reluctant to accept and commit to accepting the offer. He had expressed that his main reason for being hesitant was spending time away from his wife and children.

It was Odenkirk’s son, however, who convinced him to accept the role of a lifetime. In an interview with Radio Times, Odenkirk said, “When my son heard I wasn’t doing it, he said, ‘You’re going to disappoint a lot of people.’” he further added, “I’m going to disappoint a lot of strangers. Well, actually, a lot of them are my friends.”

Vince Gilligan Credits Peter Gould for Running ‘Better Call Saul’

When you hear Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul, the name often mentioned or associated with the shows is co-creator Vince Gilligan. When it comes to the day-to-day run of Better Call Saul, however, Gilligan credits Peter Gould for the smooth running, which led to the show's success.

In an interview with Rich Eisen on YouTube, Gilligan admits that he wasn’t very involved with the making of Better Call Saul as much as he did with Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul was handed to Gould after Gilligan took time away to focus on writing and directed El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

The Character of Saul Goodman is Based on Bob Odenkirk’s Agent

When actors try to create a personality and different characteristics that define the character they’re playing, they draw inspiration from different people and sources. Saul Goodman’s comical and charismatic personality is so distinguishable that many have wondered where he drew his inspirations from. Odenkirk revealed that he based the larger-than-life character of Saul Goodman on his first Hollywood agent, Ari Emmanuel.

When drawing similarities between the characteristics of Hollywood agents and Saul Goodman, Odenkirk noted, “He’s trying to manipulate them into doing what he wants. And I think that’s true for a lot of agents is they’re aware of a certain scenario that they can sell, you know.” And when asked what his former agent would think about it, Odenkirk stated, “I hope he’d be proud of it. I think he would be proud of it. He likes being noticed, and I think he gets a kick out of his—people's estimations of his various talents.”

Bob Odenkirk Suffered a Heart Attack On Set

While shooting a scene for the final season of Better Call Saul on July 2021, Bob Odenkirk suffered an unfortunate heart-related incident on set. When describing the incident, Odenkirk recalled that he was watching the Cubs game and rode on his workout bike before suddenly collapsing on the ground. He was, thankfully, surrounded by people who got him immediate help. Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian, who were in the same room during the time of the incident, noted that Odenkirk “started turning bluish-grey right away”, and that at one point they couldn’t detect his pulse.

The show’s health supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and the assistant director, Angie Meyer, quickly performed CPR on the actor and not long after, hooked him up on an automated defibrillator. Odenkirk was then brought to the Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque, where the medical team placed two stents in his heart to aid in the healing or relieving of the obstruction caused during the heart attack. While extending his gratitude for the immediate help that the actor received on set and in the hospital, Odenkirk also gave credit to the hard training he had to do for the feature film Nobody, which kept him fit and helped him stabilize quickly. Odenkirk was back on set within two months.

