One Kevin Hart movie that's now more than 10 years old has found streaming success all these years later. Think Like a Man, which Hart stars in alongside Gabrielle Union, Chris Brown, Jerry Ferrara, and Meagan Good, has crept into the top 10 movies on Peacock, landing at the #10 spot. Think Like a Man falls just show of Dev Patel's directorial debut with Monkey Man, which made its Peacock premiere in June and is still in the top 10, as well as The Proposal, the 2009 rom-com starring Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. In addition to Hart, Union, Brown, Ferrara, and Good, Think Like a Man also stars Regina Hall, Romany Malco, and Gary Owen, and sits at a 54% rating from critics and a 79% score from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Think Like a Man was written by Keith Merryman and David A. Newman, and is based on the novel Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man by Steve Harvey. Merryman also worked on the sequel to the film, Think Like a Man Too, and also is credited with work on the screenplay for the iconic rom-com starring Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis, Friends with Benefits. Think Like a Man was directed by Tim Story, who is best known for helming the 2005 and 2007 iterations of The Fantastic Four, which star Ioan Gruffud, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis as Marvel's First Family. He also directed other films, such as Barbershop and Taxi.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Peacock?

The Peacock original movie The Killer, which stars Nathalie Emmanuel, Omar Sy, and Sam Worthington, is currently dominating the Peacock movie charts in the #1 spot. Just recently passing the torch of the most popular Peacock movie is The Bikeriders, the drama starring Austin Butler and Tom Hardy. The Men in Black movies starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones have also been a force to be reckoned with in the Peacock top 10, with other classic romantic comedies like Just Go With it (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) also steadily hanging around on the top 10 most popular Peacock movies chart.

Think Like a Man stars Kevin Hart and Gabrielle Union and was written by Keith Merryman and David Newman and directed by Tim Story. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Think Like a Man on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK