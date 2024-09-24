Even though movies and TV shows adapted from Stephen King novels are frequently celebrated, not all of them have been received with critical acclaim. This October, Peacock decided to add a roster of movies based on the horror master's work, and one of them is the lowest-rated title inspired by a King novel. Thinner is the story of an overweight lawyer who gets cursed after running over and killing a Romani woman. The 1996 movie is slated to debut on the platform on October 1.

The movie is based on the 1984 novel of the same name by King, but the author published it under the pseudonym Richard Bachman. At the time, no one knew that King and Bachman were the same person, and when the truth came out, the sales of the novel skyrocketed, which then prompted the movie adaptation. The story stars Robert John Burke (Boston Strangler), and one of the movie's highlights is seeing his appearance change — thanks to the make-up and prosthetics department work — as the story develops. The curse put on Billy Halleck (Burke) dictates that he'll lose tremendous amounts of weight even as he continues to eat in massive quantities.

There was no saving Thinner from critics' reception, though. The movie earned a 19% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, and even though Entertainment Weekly pointed out that the movie could be perceived as "a ghoulish satire of contemporary diet fever," critics agreed that the story is pedestrian and doesn't know how to develop its own concept. Audiences also were not head over heels for Thinner: it earned a 31% score from the general public.

Has Stephen King's 'Thinner' Aged Poorly?

Image via Paramount Pictures

Thinner had a pretty bad reception back in 1996, but today it would fare even worse. Just by the trailer, you can tell that the movie features a large amount of fat-phobic jokes and stereotypes that have long been deconstructed. The same is true for Romani characters and their representation: often used as evil plot devices with little to no backstory or nuance, they are featured in the movie as horrid-looking individuals who are just waiting to curse the next person they see.

Aside from Burke, the cast of Thinner also featured Lucinda Jenney (G.I Jane), Joe Mantegna (Criminal Minds), Michael Constantine (My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2), Kari Wuhrer (Eight-Legged Freaks), and a teenage Joy Lenz (One Tree Hill). The movie was directed by Tom Holland, who also directed the horror hit Child's Play and wrote the horror classic Fright Night. Holland himself adapted the Stephen King story and co-wrote the screenplay with Michael McDowell (Beetlejuice).

Thinner arrives on Peacock on October 1. You can check out the trailer below:

