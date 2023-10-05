The Big Picture Laurel Pettigrew, the supposed "Chosen One," fails spectacularly, allowing the villain Tybus to take over the world in the Audible Original Third Eye.

With the support of her roommates and a mysterious ally named Kate, Laurel must pick herself up despite public backlash and deal with the fallout of her failure.

Third Eye features a star-studded cast including Felicia Day, Neal Gaiman, Christopher Judge, Wil Wheaton, Sean Astin, and more, in a hilarious fantasy adventure filled with misfits and an epic showdown.

It's never easy being the "Chosen One," as generations of Chosen Ones can attest. Imagine what would happen then when your attempt at being the Chosen One flops spectacularly, causing the villain you were supposed to defeat to take over the world instead. This is the problem facing wizard Laurel Pettigrew (Felicia Day) in the brand-new Audible Original Third Eye, which premieres on the service today, and for which Collider is excited to exclusively premiere a clip.

In the clip pulled from the first episode of Third Eye, Laurel faces off against the ultimate evil villain Tybus (Christopher Judge) at the Nexus of Magic, a point where laylines from five magical realms converge — which conveniently just so happens to be in San Francisco. As if it weren't tricky enough being the Chosen One, it becomes trickier for Laurel still when her very supportive mother insists on driving her to the battle, a battle that is destined to go poorly.

Written by Day and narrated by master storyteller Neil Gaiman himself, Third Eye will follow Laurel as she deals with the fallout of her failure with Tybus, and picks herself back up despite immense public backlash. All is not lost, however, as Laurel has the support of her roommates Sybil, a fairy, and Frank, a vampire, as well as the mysterious Kate, who knows a shocking amount about Laurel.

Who Is in 'Third Eye'?

In addition to Day, Judge, and Gaiman, Third Eye boasts a star-studded cast of geeks, including Carolyn Seymour, Laraine Newman, Wil Wheaton, Danny Pudi, Sean Astin, LilyPichu, London Hughes, Alan Tudyk, Nyima Funk, Hudson Yang, Amir Talai, Sean Giambrone, Jade Hykush, Janet Varney, Lila Sage Bromley, Amy Okuda, Phil LaMarr, Steve Agee, Kate Miccuci, Jeff Lewis, Troy Baker, Harvey Guillen, Weird Al Yankovic, Kristian Nairn, and Jonah Ray Rodrigues.

Third Eye is the latest in Audible's collection of high-concept originals featuring star-studded casts. Recent productions also include the Bella Ramsey-starring Impact Winter, and the Jessica Chastain-led The Space Within.

Third Eye is available on Audible today. Check out the exclusive clip and full synopsis below: