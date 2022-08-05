Now playing in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video is director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives. Co-produced by Raymond Phathanavirangoon, the fantastic film is based on the incredible 2018 true story about the Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. As word spread around the planet, more than 10,000 volunteers joined forces to help save the twelve boys and their coach, including a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers.
Shortly after seeing the film, I got to speak with Colin Farrell, Tom Bateman, and Sahajak “Poo” Boonthanakit. They talked about not Hollywoodizing the story, how it’s a dramatic film without the melodrama, the way Howard worked on set, some of the things they learned about the rescue, why filming the diving sequences were dangerous, and more.
As someone that has seen a lot of movies and films based on true events, I commend everyone involved in the making of Thirteen Lives for their great work. The film also stars Joel Edgerton, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros. Thirteen Lives was written by William Nicholson
and below is exactly what we talked about and the trailer.
Colin Farrell, Tom Bateman, Sahajak “Poo” Boonthanakit
- If someone has never seen anything they’ve done before, what is the first thing they should watch and why?
- How Ron Howard didn’t try and Hollywoodize the story.
- The way Howard shot the film.
- The way the filmmakers paid attention to every detail.
- How it’s a dramatic film without the melodrama.
- What were some of the things they learned about the rescue that surprised them?
- What it was like filming the diving scenes and which actor was having too much fun?
- Why filming the water sequences was more dangerous than they realized.