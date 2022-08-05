Now playing in select theaters and streaming on Prime Video is director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives. Co-produced by Raymond Phathanavirangoon, the fantastic film is based on the incredible 2018 true story about the Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. As word spread around the planet, more than 10,000 volunteers joined forces to help save the twelve boys and their coach, including a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers.

Shortly after seeing the film, I got to speak with Colin Farrell, Tom Bateman, and Sahajak “Poo” Boonthanakit. They talked about not Hollywoodizing the story, how it’s a dramatic film without the melodrama, the way Howard worked on set, some of the things they learned about the rescue, why filming the diving sequences were dangerous, and more.

As someone that has seen a lot of movies and films based on true events, I commend everyone involved in the making of Thirteen Lives for their great work. The film also stars Joel Edgerton, Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros. Thirteen Lives was written by William Nicholson

Image via Prime Video

Colin Farrell, Tom Bateman, Sahajak “Poo” Boonthanakit