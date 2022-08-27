They also talk about what surprised them about making their first Hollywood movie.

With director Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke to Pattrakorn ‘Ploy’ Tungsupakul and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros about making the film. Co-produced by Raymond Phathanavirangoon, the fantastic film is based on the incredible 2018 true story about the Thai soccer team that became trapped in the Tham Luang cave during an unexpected rainstorm. As word spread around the planet, more than 10,000 volunteers joined forces to help save the twelve boys and their coach, including a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers.

During the interview, Pattrakorn ‘Ploy’ Tungsupakul and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros talked about what surprised them about making their first Hollywood movie, how they strove for being as authentic as possible, the way Howard prepared everyone to make the film, what it was like watching the finished film, the way Howard didn’t try and Hollywoodize the story, and more.

As someone that has seen a lot of movies and films based on true events, I commend everyone involved in the making of Thirteen Lives for their great work. The film also stars Colin Farrell, Viggo Mortensen, Joel Edgerton, Teeradon ‘James’ Supapunpinyo, Tom Bateman, Sahajak “Poo” Boonthanakit., Paul Gleeson, and Tui Thiraphat Sajakul. Thirteen Lives was written by William Nicholson.

Pattrakorn ‘Ploy’ Tungsupakul and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros