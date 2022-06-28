In Summer 2018, the world was glued to their screens watching the extraction of the junior soccer team trapped in the tourist cave of Tham Luang Nang Non in Chiang Rai Province in Thailand. Now, the event has become the premise for the new biographical drama film directed by Ron Howard entitled Thirteen Lives. Four years after the incident, a trailer for the film is finally here.

The film dramatizes the events that occurred after 12 young boys and their soccer coach were trapped in the cave after a sudden rainstorm filled the passageways with water. A worldwide effort ensued to ensure the boys’ and their coach’s safe return to their families with expert divers, including Navy SEALs, helping to create a plan and rescue the stranded soccer players from the cave.

The new trailer shows the impossible odds that were stacked against the rescue team. The first clips of the trailer feature both harrowing faces of worry and beautiful landscapes of Thailand flashing upon the screen as a voiceover says, “It takes a certain kind of mindset for deep-cave diving. You have to be a bit nuts,” and “The entire nation is anxiously waiting for what will happen next.” The movie is set to premiere in limited theaters for one week starting July 29, and moving to the streaming service Amazon Prime Video on August 5.

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 6 Survival Movies to Watch Before Heading Outdoors

Thirteen Lives stars Irish superstar Colin Farrell, fresh off his latest blockbuster The Batman where he played the Penguin, Viggo Mortensen, who played Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Joel Edgerton from The Gift and The Great Gatsby, and Tom Bateman mostly known for his portrayal of Guiliano de’ Medici in Da Vinci’s Demons. The film also features performances from actors Paul Gleeson, Pattrakorn Tungsupakul, Tui Thiraphat Sajakul, James Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Sahajak Boonthanakit, and Weir Sukollawat Kanaros.

The survival film is presented by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures with BRON Creative. Thirteen Lives is also produced by Howard and Brian Grazer’s production company – Imagine Entertainment, alongside Storyteller and Magnolia Mae Films. The story was created by Don Macpherson and William Nicholson, with its screenplay penned by William Nicholson. Thirteen Lives is executive produced by Jon Kuyper, Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Marie Savare, Michael Lesslie, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth.

Catch the biographic film in select cinemas at the end of July, or wait to stream it on your living room screens on Prime Video one week later! Watch the trailer below:

Check out the film's poster below: